Protein is the powerhouse nutrient that helps build muscles, repair tissues, and keep us strong. Whether you are hitting the gym or just trying to eat better, getting enough protein is essential. While chicken and eggs are often considered the best protein sources, soya has gained popularity as a top plant-based alternative. From soy milk to tofu, it is everywhere. But when it comes to a more substantial option, soya beans and soya chunks take centre stage. They are affordable, versatile, and packed with nutrients.





But which one contains more protein? If you have ever wondered, here is what experts have to say.

Health Benefits of Soya

Soya is packed with nutrients that make it a great addition to your diet. Here are some reasons why you should include it in your meals:

1. Low in Fat

Soya is naturally low in fat and has zero cholesterol. It is also rich in fibre, which aids digestion and keeps your gut healthy.

2. Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Soya is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and may help slow down signs of ageing and cognitive decline.

3. Packed with Essential Minerals

It contains key nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, and protein, which help nourish the body and support overall well-being.

4. A Complete Protein for Vegetarians

Soya is one of the few plant-based foods that provide complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. This makes it an excellent choice for vegetarians.

Soya Beans vs Soya Chunks: Which One Has More Protein?

Both soya beans and soya chunks are excellent sources of protein. However, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza breaks it down to show which one is the better protein source.





According to D'Souza, 100 grams of soya beans contain 36 grams of protein, while 100 grams of soya chunks provide 52 grams of protein.

Why Do Soya Chunks Have More Protein?

Soya beans naturally contain a significant amount of fat. When the fat is extracted to make soya bean oil, what remains is defatted soya flour. This flour is then processed into soya chunks, which are almost fat-free but highly concentrated in protein.





Essentially, soya chunks are just soya beans minus the oil, making them a high-protein, low-fat alternative. They are also inexpensive and easy to cook, making them a great option for those looking to increase their protein intake.

Should You Eat Soya Every Day?

Not necessarily. While soya is a good source of protein, dietitian Shilpa Arora suggests consuming it in moderation. Here is why:

1. Genetically Modified Concerns

Over 90 per cent of soya crops are genetically modified, making them one of the most altered foods available.

2. May Affect Thyroid Function

Soya consumption has been linked to increased levels of TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), which may contribute to hypothyroidism. Those with thyroid issues should consider limiting their intake.

3. May Disrupt Hormonal Balance

Soya contains phytoestrogens, plant-based compounds that mimic oestrogen. Excessive consumption may impact menstrual cycles and ovulation.

4. Often Highly Processed

Soya is widely used in processed foods to improve texture and thickness. However, these additives often add empty calories, which may contribute to weight gain.





Both soya beans and soya chunks are excellent plant-based protein sources, but soya chunks contain more protein due to their low-fat content. While soya has several health benefits, moderation is key. If you consume it regularly, opt for minimally processed varieties and balance it with other protein sources.





Would you choose soya beans or soya chunks for your diet? Let us know in the comments.





