Over the years, green tea has become an integral part of our daily lives, thanks to the range of health benefits it brings to the table. It is loaded with antioxidants and catechins, making it a perfect drink for detoxification, digestion, and metabolism, further promoting various bodily functions. Did you know you could amplify its goodness with some alterations in the brew? Fret not; you do not need to go miles to do that. Instead, reach out to your spice rack in the kitchen and pick the clove and cinnamon jars just before you start making your next cup of green tea. You heard us right. Adding some cinnamon and clove to your green tea elevates its benefits by leaps and bounds.

What Makes Cinnamon And Cloves a Great Addition To Green Tea?

Benefits of Cinnamon:

Cinnamon contains a compound named chromium that is known to keep your appetite under control. This, according to Bangalore-based nutritionist Anju Sood, helps promote digestion and metabolism. When added to green tea, it increases the power of the brew and speeds up the process of detoxification.

Benefits of Cloves:

Clove contains anti-inflammatory properties and a compound named eugenol, which comes together to protect your health from oxidative stress and promote digestion and gut health. Much like cinnamon, when clove blends with green tea, it makes for a perfect drink to promote overall health.

Why Clove and Cinnamon Make Green Tea Taste Better:

Besides the health benefits, clove and cinnamon also make green tea taste better. While green tea is packed with healthy nutrients, it is also discredited for its pungent flavour. According to tea experts, a properly brewed green tea has a pungent first note, but gradually as you sip, it leaves a sweet aftertaste. Now, when you blend cinnamon into the brew, it adds a natural sweetness that makes the drink taste better. Clove, on the other hand, adds a refreshing note to the brew and enhances its aroma. Adding clove also makes your green tea a natural mouth freshener, eliminating bad breath.

Is It Okay to Drink Clove and Cinnamon Green Tea Every Day?

You can easily add the green tea to your daily diet and enjoy all its goodness. All you need to remember is to control the number of servings and its timing. Experts suggest avoiding green tea the first thing in the morning, as it may secrete excess gut enzymes, leading to digestive troubles, including acidity, bloating, and others. Try to have it after a meal, and not more than two cups a day, to enjoy all the benefits to the fullest.

How to Prepare Clove and Cinnamon Green Tea:

The recipe is super simple. Boil a cup of water with 2 cloves and half a teaspoon of cinnamon dust or less than a half-inch cinnamon stick. Switch off the flame and add 1.5 teaspoons of green tea, and let it steep for around three to four minutes. Strain the drink and take a sip. Aaaah... it's refreshing!





