Winter is here and so is the time to indulge in a range of healthy and colourful vegetables. From leafy greens to fresh and crunchy carrots, beetroots etc, you have a lot of options to pick from. But that doesn't mean you ignore the good old vegetables like potatoes. Now, you must be wondering, what makes potato so popular, given that it has its own share of controversies? We all know that potato is infamous because of their high carb content. But trust us, the truth is far from this. Potatoes are packed with nutrients, low in fat, high in vitamin C, and have fibre too. Having said that, I would like to focus your attention on a variant of potato, which is seasonal and healthier for consumption. Yes, we are talking about sweet potato, also called Shakarkandi in Hindi

Sweet Potatoes: Nature's Nutrient Powerhouse:

If you wish to pick healthy foods that are delicious as well, I suggest, going for sweet potatoes. They come in various colours like orange, white, red, pink, violet, yellow, and purple. Let's find out why sweet potato is considered healthy.

Also Read: 7 Winter Weight Loss Recipes With Sweet Potatoes You Must Try

Photo Credit: iStock



5 Health Benefits Of Sweet Potato You Should Know Of:

1. Nutrient density:

Sweet potato is a nutritional powerhouse and includes fibre, antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C and B vitamins (especially B6) and minerals including potassium and manganese. Thanks to the carb content, it also loads you up with energy.

2. Digestion friendly.

Sweet potato is high in fibre, which adds to the early satiety and helps maintain a feeling of fullness. The soluble and insoluble fibres of sweet potato make it gut-healthy, aid digestion and prevent constipation.

3. Low glycaemic index:

A medium-sized sweet potato contains approximately 27g of carbs, of which 53 per cent is starch. This has 80 per cent rapid digestion starch, nine per cent slow digestion and, 11 per cent resistant starch. The GI of sweet potato is between varies from medium to high. Using boiled sweet potato you can provide a steady stream of energy, prevent spikes and stay energized.

4. Rich in antioxidants:

Sweet potatoes are packed with beta carotene which is a strong antioxidant and a percussor for Vitamin A. Purple and orange sweet potatoes have the highest amount of antioxidants like anthocyanin and the orange one has the highest beta carotene content. These antioxidants help protect cells from damage and boost the immune system.

5. Versatile:

Sweet potatoes can be used in various forms that makes them easy to add to your daily diet. From chaat to fries in an air dryer, to halwa, you can use sweet potatoes to make various recipes.





While sweet potatoes offer numerous nutritional benefits, it is still essential to balance your meals during winter. I suggest, including different seasonal fruits and vegetables in your daily diet, alongside whole grain, dairy etc to make for a wholesome meal. But remember, nothing in excess is good for health. So pick your food mindfully and enjoy the benefits to the fullest.