We all know that eating vegetables regularly can help us get healthy and glowing skin. It is also important to consume a variety of vegetables, so as to ensure the intake of different nutrients. Leafy vegetables are one of the single most important food categories for skin health. But there are many other common veggies that are also great options. One such root vegetable is the sweet potato. Also called Shakarkandi, sweet potatoes are packed with a range of health benefits that includes many advantages for your skin. Find out more below.

Here Are 5 Incredible Beauty Benefits Of Sweet Potatoes:

Sweet potatoes can give you youthful and supple skin. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Protects from sun damage

Sweet potatoes are one of the best sources of beta-carotene, a compound that is later converted into active vitamin A. This antioxidant is known to protect the skin from sun damage.

2. Can give you radiant skin

Consuming foods with beta-carotene may also give your skin a warm and glowing look. Additionally, the antioxidants in sweet potatoes can also help reduce free radical damage, contributing to long-term skin health.

3. May have anti-ageing effects

Sweet potatoes contain vitamin C. This vitamin plays a key role in the synthesis of collagen, which impacts skin elasticity and other aspects. Vitamin A is also known to help prevent wrinkles and dry skin. So if you want supple and youthful skin, you better add this veggie to your diet.

4. Can help reduce blemishes

Sweet potatoes have anthocyanins that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They can help avoid blemishes and dark spots. Research also suggests that these potatoes can have anti-cancer effects.

5. Great for your hair:

The beta-carotene content of sweet potatoes can also help reduce hair fall and hair thinning. Apart from vitamins A and C, this veggie also provides vitamins B and E as well as minerals such as potassium, manganese, etc. These nutrients can boost the health as well as the appearance of your hair.

How To Consume Sweet Potatoes For Skincare And Hair Health?

Consume roasted sweet potatoes for good health. Photo Credit: iStock

Sweet potatoes can be added to your diet in various ways - in the form of snacks, soups, sabzi/ rice preparations and even as a chaat. It is preferable to bake or roast them, in order to preserve their nutrients. Frying them will not only increase the calorie count but also reduce the overall nutritional value of the dish. Click here to find healthy and interesting ways to consume sweet potatoes, along with easy recipes.





Sweet potatoes may also be applied externally, in the form of face masks or otherwise, to deal with particular skin issues. However, as discussed, making them a regular part of your diet can provide internal nourishment that can also translate into external benefits.

