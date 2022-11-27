Exercise and a healthy diet go hand-in-hand. Good nutrition before workout sessions will help the body perform better and reduce the possibility of muscle damage. It is important to have a clear idea about a pre-workout diet to make the most out of your exercise regimen. Ensuring that you go longer and stronger, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in an Instagram post, suggested five necessary snacks ahead of the sweat session. These snacks vary from a sweet potato chaat to bananas and black coffee. Take a look:

Here're 5 Food Options To Try Before Workout Sessions:

Banana Smoothie (1 Glass)

Banana smoothies, according to Lovneet Batra, are “great pre-workout foods”, because they may keep you full for a longer period, owing to its resistant starch or pectin. In addition, bananas are packed with potassium, a mineral that aids in maintaining nerve and muscle function. It is also a source of carbs, which give you the energy needed to complete your workout session.

Black Coffee (1 cup) + Banana (1)

A cup of black coffee is said to give you the required boost, right before you hit the gym. It has also been linked to “greater strength, power, and endurance during a workout.” On the other hand, a banana qualifies for the perfect pre-workout snack. Not only because it is easy to digest but it also provides a good amount of potassium, an electrolyte that is extensively used by the body when you sweat during physical exertion.

Coconut Water (1 glass)

“Coconut water is the perfect beverage for restoring hydration and replenishing electrolytes lost during exercise,” the nutritionist said. Just like bananas, even coconut water is said to boost the potassium content in the body.

Sweet Potato Chaat

Carbohydrates can be your good friends. How? Ever heard about sweet potatoes? They are a great source of complex carbohydrates with a low glycaemic index. Sweet potatoes are “one of the best forms of carbs for sustainable, slow-releasing energy throughout an intense workout.”

Peanut butter (1 tbsp) + Whole grain bread (1 slice)

Take a slice of whole grain bread, spread your favourite peanut butter all over. And, indulge. An excellent fuel for strength training peanut butter toast is a mix of good fats, protein and carbs. Everything you need before a rigorous session in the gym.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.