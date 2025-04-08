We often associate health issues like weight gain, fatigue, or joint pain with poor lifestyle choices, but did you know that many chronic diseases stem from inflammation within the body? Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or infection, but when it becomes chronic, it can lead to a range of issues, from digestive problems and skin disorders to heart disease and autoimmune conditions. One natural and effective way to combat inflammation is through lifestyle changes- improving sleep, managing stress, and most importantly, eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. Thankfully, Indian cuisine is full of anti-inflammatory foods that are both accessible and easy to incorporate into daily meals.





Renowned integrative and lifestyle medicine expert Luke Coutinho highlights six powerful anti-inflammatory foods commonly found in Indian kitchens. Let's take a closer look:

Here Are 6 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Can Find In India

1. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is one of the most potent natural anti-inflammatory agents, thanks to its active compound curcumin. Used for centuries in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine, turmeric helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. For better absorption, pair turmeric with black pepper, which contains the piperine compound that boosts curcumin's effectiveness.





How to use it: Add to curries, warm milk (golden milk), lentils, or even herbal teas.

2. Ginger (Adrak)

Ginger is another kitchen staple known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It contains gingerol, a compound that can reduce inflammation and has been shown to relieve pain and nausea.





How to use it: Use in curries, soups, chutneys, or steep slices in hot water for a soothing ginger tea.

3. Garlic (Lehsun)

Garlic not only adds flavour to food but also has powerful anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits. It contains sulphur compounds like allicin that help lower inflammation and support heart health.





How to use it: Saute; in cooking oil for curries, dals, or spread roasted garlic on chapati or toast.





4. Spinach (Palak)

Spinach is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds like flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamin E. It's also a great source of iron, magnesium, and fibre, all of which support overall health and help regulate inflammatory markers.





How to use it: Enjoy it in palak paneer, smoothies, or as a side dish with garlic and spices.

5. Moringa (Drumstick Leaves/Sahjan ke Patte)

Moringa is often called a superfood for its incredible nutritional profile. It's packed with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and compounds that have proven anti-inflammatory effects. It's particularly effective in reducing blood sugar and cholesterol levels as well.





How to use it: Use in soups, stir-fries, or powdered form added to teas and smoothies.

6. Kidney Beans (Rajma) and Mung Dal

These legumes are not only rich in protein and fibre but also packed with antioxidants and plant-based compounds that help fight inflammation. Mung dal, in particular, is light on the digestive system and easy to absorb.





How to use them: Enjoy rajma with brown rice or mung dal as a light khichdi or soup.





Note: Always remember that not all foods suit everyone. If you notice discomfort or a reaction after eating something, it's best to avoid it. And if you have a medical condition, consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.





Incorporating these foods into your daily diet can be a simple yet powerful step towards reducing inflammation and improving overall health naturally.