How To Make Ginger Tea: Tips To Make A Perfect Cup and A Fool-Proof Recipe

From cold, cough to an upset stomach, a cup of ginger tea can do wonders
It alleviates constipation and protects gastric lining against acidity
It has been part of several Ayurvedic concoctions to treat disorders
India's love affair with ginger tea or adrak wali chai needs no introduction. Ask any chaiwala in your neighbourhood, in addition to the essentials like tea, milk and sugar he would have a special stock on ginger kept aside specially for his tea. Warm, strong and flavourful, ginger tea is everything that you expect from your dear cup of tea after a long day at work or really sluggish morning. And let's not forget the multiple times when we were down with cold and flu, how the warm and comforting embrace of ginger tea came to our rescue. Indians have particularly used ginger in their culinary preparations for about 4000 years. Ginger is one of Ayurveda's most prized herbs. It has been part of several Ayurvedic concoctions to treat a variety of disorders.
Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager, Baidyanath, and Ayurvedic expert, says, "Ginger is a great digestive tonic, which improves gastric motility. So it alleviates constipation, vomiting, acidity, and protects gastric lining against acidity." According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Its active constituent gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects. Another component zingerone is an antioxidant." Ginger tea is the most common form of consuming ginger. Apart from giving your tea a distinct flavour and aroma, the concoction also provides with a lot of health benefits. From soothing cold, cough to an upset stomach, a cup of ginger tea can do wonders for your overall health.
How to make ginger tea: Ginger tea is the most common form of consuming ginger
Making ginger tea is fairly easy and takes about 2-3 minutes. Here's all you would need.
1. 1 tsp ginger, chopped fine 2. 1 tsp tea leaves, for every cup 3. 3 cups of water 4. 1 tsp honey 5. Half cup milk(optional) 6. 1 tsp lime juice(optional)
How To Make Ginger Tea
1. In a pan add 3 cups of water. 2. Add the finely chopped ginger and bring it to boil. 3. Just when it starts boiling, add tea leaves, milk and honey. 4. Let it simmer for about 3-4 minutes. Add the lime juice. 5. Your ginger tea is ready.
How to make ginger tea: A cup of ginger tea can do wonders for your overall health
Benefits Of Ginger Tea
1. The active component gingerol soothes cold and flu. 2. Ginger tea may also ease morning sickness and nausea. 3. Ginger tea can do wonders for your digestive health. 4. It can soothe stomach pain and acidity. 5. According to Ayurveda, ginger tea can cure mild headaches too.
Now that you know how to make ginger tea, make one cosy cup for yourself and reap its benefits.