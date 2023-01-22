Protein is an essential part of a healthy and balanced diet. It offers energy to the body, strength to the bones and satiety to the stomach. While non-vegetarians have it easy when it comes to finding food sources of proteins in the form of meats, vegetarians may have a bit of a problem finding enough protein-rich foods that are equivalent to meats. The problem is not having enough veg sources of proteins, it is not knowing about them that proves to be an issue.





So how do vegetarians get enough protein?





Here we are throwing light on non-meat sources of protein that can be easily substituted for chicken, mutton and more meats. Dietitian Kanupreet Arora Narang revealed these hidden gems in a post on her Instagram page 'dtkanupreet'. "Non-meat sources of protein for vegetarians to balance their regular protein requirement," she wrote in the caption before revealing the list of veg protein foods.

Which Vegetarian Foods Are High In Protein? Here're 6 Best Options:

1. Eggs

Of course, eggs had to be mentioned first. Eggs are the go-to option for all vegetarians to get their fix of daily protein. Dt Kanupreet Arora suggests having 6 g of eggs every day to meet the dietary requirement of protein. And the best part is you can consume eggs in a number of ways. Click here for different egg recipes you can try.

2. Peanut Butter

What a delicious way to consume proteins! Peanut butter is just the spread we need to add taste as well as health to our toast. You can have 2 tbsp (8 g) of peanut butter in a day. Did you know you could make your own peanut butter at home? Here's our recipe for homemade peanut butter.

3. Chickpeas

The combo of chana-chawal always wins our hearts. Imagine eating to your heart's content and getting all the protein you need! Just make sure to have at least 2 tbsp (2 g) of chickpeas every other day. You can try adding them to salads and mixed vegetable dishes and more.

4. Milk

Not just calcium, milk is an excellent source of protein too. The dietitian suggests having 4 g (4 oz) of milk every day. If you don't like to have plain milk, try making smoothies or cereal bowls, or oatmeal with it. Although, we would highly recommend having turmeric milk, especially in winter, to build immunity along the way. Here's how to make it.

5. Seeds

Proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals - the small seeds are big on nutrition. Have a handful (2 tbsp or 1 g) of seeds every day. Better, mix them with nuts and consume them every morning. Here's how to make nuts and seeds for a healthy snack.

6. Walnuts

Protein is one of the many nutrients that walnut offers. Dt Kanupreet Arora Narang suggests having ground walnuts every day; a serving of 2 tbsp (2 g) should be enough. You can have ground walnuts as is, as a part of trail mix, or add them to your drinks and foods like shakes and salads.











Enrich your vegetarian diet with these robust sources of protein.







