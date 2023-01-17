It's a plain habit to have tea with biscuits in the morning to wake up our mind and body. But we don't realise that this tea-time session gives us a momentary energy kick. As the day passes by, we crawl back into our energy slump only to crave another round of tea and biscuits. If you want a robust pump of energy in the morning to last you all day, try replacing tea with soaked nuts and seeds mix. This mix trail will not only energise you for the day but will also gradually build your immunity to stay healthy and fit.





Nutritionist Lavleen Kaur suggests having nuts and seeds right in the morning. In an Instagram post, she says, "As you wake up, skip the bread, rusk, namkeen, biscuit, tea and coffee. Try to integrate this into your daily routine, and you're on your way to feeling healthier from inside."





Is eating nuts and seeds every day good for you?

Nuts and seeds are rich in essential proteins like protein, fibre and antioxidants, making them a great food for weight loss and immunity. With the addition of micro-nutrients like iron, magnesium, omega 3 and calcium, nuts and seeds are revered as superfoods for overall good health, including diabetes, hypertension and heart health. Having a handful of nuts and seeds every day fuels you with a variety of nutrients.

Which nuts and seeds you should eat every day?

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shared her recipe for nuts and seeds mix that she suggests having every day. Here are the ingredients of her recipe:

Watermelon seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Sunflower seeds

Sesame seeds

Flax seeds (soaked separately)

Almonds

Walnuts

Black raisins

Brown raisin

How to make nuts and seeds mix I Nuts and seeds mix recipe:

Combine 5-8 almonds, 1 walnut, 4-5 black and brown raisins and 1/2-1 teaspoon of seeds, and soak them in water overnight. Consume them together the next morning.

How do you eat nuts and seeds for breakfast?

You can eat this nuts-and-seeds trail mix as is or add it to your cereals, oatmeal, shakes or smoothies for breakfast. Dietitian Lavleen Kaur advises using raw, unsalted nuts and seeds. You can consume roasted nuts and seeds but they should be unsalted. Also, remember not to soak flax seeds and add them later directly. And most importantly, do not eat nuts and seeds in excess. Moderation is the key.



