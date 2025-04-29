Have you ever spotted a juice cart and secretly wished it was selling sugarcane juice? If yes, then you are definitely a ganne ka juice fan. And honestly, who is not? This tall, frothy summer drink, often served roadside with ice cubes, lemon, and kala namak, brings back strong childhood memories. Whether it was a hot school afternoon or a sweaty summer walk, sugarcane juice was that one thing that felt like instant magic. But as tempting as it is to keep drinking glass after glass, is it the best idea? Yes, sugarcane juice has its perks, but according to health experts, too much of it might mess with your body more than help it. But first, let us talk about what sugarcane juice actually does for your body.





What Does Sugarcane Juice Do To Your Body?

Cool and satisfying, sugarcane juice does offer some good stuff for your body during peak summer. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar breaks it down like this.

1. Loaded With Antioxidants

According to her, sugarcane and anything made from it has a big place in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It is packed with antioxidants, fibre, and tiny but powerful minerals.

2. Boosts Skin And Hair Health

Sugarcane juice has Alpha hydroxy acids and AHA, which help give smoother skin and fight acne. It also helps with dandruff and gives your hair a healthy lift.

3. Keeps You Energetic

In case you did not know, sugarcane juice is a natural diuretic. It helps reduce bloating and fatigue, which is why you feel fresh and light after drinking it.

4. Helps With Hydration

It helps your body stay hydrated and balances fluids, especially when you are not in the mood for just plain water on a hot summer day.

Should You Drink Too Much Sugarcane Juice In Summer?

Definitely not. Nutritionist Amita Gadre warns that having too much sugarcane juice might backfire. One glass of sugarcane juice—about 200 to 250 ml—can contain around 5 to 7 teaspoons of sugar. That is a lot. And honestly, it adds a big chunk of calories to your daily intake without offering much fibre, which your body needs for digestion and weight control. If you still want to enjoy it, chewing on actual sugarcane is a much better option.

Does Sugarcane Juice Detox Your Liver?

No, that is not how it works. Sugarcane juice may taste healthy, but it is full of sugar and calories, which does not help your liver at all. A more solid option? Eating your greens and having a balanced diet. That is what really supports your liver, kidneys, and pancreas.





Sugarcane juice is fun and tasty, but only in small amounts. So yes, treat yourself, but maybe stop at one glass instead of three.