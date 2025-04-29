A Korean diet plan called the Switch-On Diet is trending everywhere because it claims to help burn fat in just four weeks. Created by obesity expert Dr Park Yong-Woo, the routine includes intermittent fasting, protein-rich meals, and aims to support gut health and boost metabolism. It cuts out sugar, processed foods, caffeine, alcohol, and most dairy products. Carbohydrates are allowed, but only in small amounts. While the diet is designed to burn fat without losing muscle, some people may find it too strict or too boring to stick to.





The plan first appeared over seven years ago in Dr Park's book, but it has made a comeback online, according to the New York Post. One gut health blogger wrote, "By the end of Week 1, I noticed less bloating and better digestion. By Week 4, I had lost 4 and a half pounds of body fat and felt more energised and mentally clear."





The diet might sound quick and effective, but it has not worked for everyone. One social media user said she gave up on the plan after five days. She lost some weight but got tired of drinking protein shakes all the time.

What To Eat And How To Eat In This Korean Weight Loss Diet:

Week 1: Gut Reset And Detox

The first three days are focused on giving your digestion a break. You have four protein shakes a day, take probiotics first thing in the morning, and go for an hour-long walk every day. If you feel hungry, you can have small amounts of plain yoghurt, tofu, or vegetables like cabbage and cucumbers.





For the next four days, you add one low-carb, high-protein lunch to the plan. You can choose from chicken, tofu, fish, eggs, low-fat beef, or boiled pork. You still need to avoid flour, coffee, and most dairy products.





Week 2: Introducing Intermittent Fasting

The week starts with one 24-hour fast, from early evening to the following afternoon. Once the fast ends with a protein-rich dinner, your daily plan includes two protein shakes, a low-carb lunch, and a no-carb dinner. You are allowed small portions of rice, legumes, and one cup of black coffee in the morning. Since the week focuses on muscle repair, it is best to avoid tough workouts during fasting days.

Weeks 3 And 4: Deepening Fat Burn

These last two weeks make the fasting more regular. Week 3 includes two 24-hour fasts on non-consecutive days, and Week 4 bumps that up to three. Meals stay low in carbohydrates, and you continue with two protein shakes every day. Food options include pumpkin, cherry tomatoes, chestnuts, and berries. You can have bananas and sweet potatoes, but only after a workout.





To keep up the progress after the four weeks, the plan suggests doing two fasts each week - one lasting 24 hours and another for 14 hours.





A Word Of Caution For Weight Loss Diets

It is important to speak with your doctor before starting the Switch-On Diet. The strict no-caffeine rule might cause headaches or tiredness for some people. Also, the repetitive meals and high intake of protein shakes can get dull quickly. Experts are still studying the long-term effects of intermittent fasting and such restrictive weight loss routines.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.