With Diwali and the festive season coming ahead, air pollution is once again going to be a problem, especially in Delhi and other parts of North India. Poor air quality can make everyday tasks uncomfortable. In fact, even the people who don't smoke can be affected by polluted air.





According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, fine particulate matter can travel deep into the lungs that can trigger inflammation and add to oxidative stress. This can ultimately damage your cells. While masks, cleaner indoor air and reducing exposure remain important, diet is another part of overall health that should not be overlooked. The expert suggests some foods that can help you get through this.





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Here Are 6 Foods That Can Help You Through The Pollution Season

As per Coutinho, some foods that are easily available in your pantry can help provide nutrients involved in immunity and normal cell maintenance. Here are the foods he mentioned and why they deserve a place on your plate.

1. Spinach, Methi And Chawli Leaves

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These leafy greens are sources of folate, or vitamin B9, which the body needs to make and maintain DNA. The expert shares that folate is particularly important because cells rely on it to divide and function normally. Spinach, fenugreek leaves (methi) and amaranth leaves (chawli) can be added to dals, sabzi or everyday meals to increase your intake of this nutrient.

2. Dals And Lentils

Moong, masoor, toor and other dals provide folate along with protein and fibre. They are also easy to include in regular meals, whether as dal, khichdi or a lentil-based dish. Getting enough folate supports normal cellular functions, although it does not prevent pollution-related damage.

3. Chana, Rajma And Lobia

Chickpeas, kidney beans and black-eyed peas offer another way to add folate to your diet. They also provide protein, fibre and other minerals. A bowl of chana or rajma, or lobia served with roti or rice, can help make everyday meals more nutritionally balanced.

4. Amla And Guava

Both fruits are rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and supports normal immune function. Amla and guava are also readily available in India.





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5. Carrots And Tomatoes

Carrots contain beta-carotene, which the body can convert into vitamin A. This vitamin plays a role in maintaining the normal functioning of the immune system and the lining of the respiratory tract. Tomatoes provide vitamin C and other plant compounds, including lycopene. Coutinho suggests lightly cooking tomatoes can make lycopene easier for the body to absorb.

6. Almonds And Pumpkin Seeds

Almonds and pumpkin seeds provide vitamin E, healthy fats and other nutrients. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and also plays a role in immune function. A small handful of almonds or a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds over a meal can add these nutrients to your diet.

A balanced diet can support the body's normal defences, but it cannot cancel out the effects of air pollution. A review published in the European Respiratory Journal found that, although nutrition may influence the body's response to pollutants, more research is needed to establish how much dietary changes can reduce their health effects.





As Coutinho has pointed out, these foods cannot undo the air you breathe. They can, however, help you meet your nutritional needs.