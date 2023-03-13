Have you ever felt that uncomfortable bloated feeling, with excess gas and abdominal discomfort? If so, you're not alone! It has become quite common as our eating habits tend to favour sinful street food over healthy homemade meals. However, did you know that the cause of your discomfort could be related to your most recent meal, which may still be sitting in your stomach undigested? The good news is that bloating and gas are usually not a sign of a serious health issue and can be managed with a few simple changes in your diet. To help you pinpoint which foods might be causing your bloating and gas, we've put together a list of common culprits, along with tips on how to avoid feeling gassy. So let's start on the path towards a happier and healthier digestive system!

Here Are 6 Foods You Should Avoid If Bloating Troubles You:

1. Beans or Lentils

Lentils are almost cooked everyday in Indian household. Photo Credit: istock

Beans and legume like kidney beans (Rajma), chickpeas, etc., are high in fibre which are absolutely beneficial for our gut health, however consuming these regularly can lead to heavy bloating and gas, as it is difficult to digest. To avoid this, just soak beans one night before cooking.

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Ever heard your mother telling you not to have vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage at night? This is because some vegetables create gas and result in bloating. However, eating these for lunch will be more beneficial.

3. Dairy Products

Dairy products such as cheese and milk may be problematic for those who are lactose intolerant and can't digest lactose. For the ones who are lactose intolerant, it is crucial to avoid milk-based products to avoid gassiness.

Milk may cause indigestion for lactose intolerant people. Photo Credit: istock

4. Carbonated Drinks

It's a myth that having fizzy drinks after a heavy meal will help one digest the food better. Soda drinks contain high amounts of gas and can increase pressure in the stomach and contribute to bloating.

Fizzy drinks cause extreme bloating. Photo Credit: istock

5. Fatty Food

Eating fatty foods on a regular basis can also cause bloating. They take longer to digest in our bodies. In fact, healthy foods like almonds and avocados, if eaten in large quantities, can also slow down digestion and cause bloating Moreover, greasy meals like fried food, processed chips, and pastries, are the biggest culprits of gas and bloating. So, it's important to be mindful of what you eat and how much you eat to avoid feeling uncomfortable afterwards.

Fried food is tasty but not the best for digestive health.Photo Credit: istock

6. Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners found in candies, soft drinks, and baked goods can also lead to gassiness. This is why one should avoid having packed items from stores to avoid discomfort in your stomach. Instead fuel yourself on lemonade, homemade natural sherbets and juices.





Easy Tips To Reduce Bloating | How To Get Rid Of Bloating

Follow these tips to avoid bloating. Photo Credit: istock

1. Chew Food Properly

Make sure to have smaller bits of food to make chewing easy and for the food to get digested faster. Food that is not chewed properly takes more time to digest and may result in gas and bloating.

2. Drink More Water

Have more water, as drinking more fluids help the food get digested faster. This does not mean you should have plenty of water during your meal, instead, just add this to your daily routine.

3. Avoid Overeating

Eating too many overloads your digestive system. Plan your meals mindfully and include all the food groups in your diet. Practising mindfulness while eating will keep your digestion in check and bloating at bay.

4. Be Careful Of Dietary Changes

Give your body some time for your dietary changes. Don't put your body in shock. Our body adjusts to what we eat but takes some time to acclimatise, especially our digestive system which may struggle to handle the sudden change.





Make sure you consult your doctor first before you bring any change to your daily lifestyle.