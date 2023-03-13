Summer is the perfect time to enjoy nutritious smoothies packed with fruits that are abundant during this season. As parents, we know it can be difficult to get our children to consume healthy foods and drinks, but smoothies offer a tasty solution. To help you out, we've curated a list of our top 7 kid-friendly summer smoothies, perfect for hot days. Each smoothie is packed with health benefits and is sure to keep your little ones cool and refreshed. From the Strawberry-Coconut Chia Smoothie to the Mango Ice Cream Smoothie, there's a smoothie for every taste bud. Try one today and watch as your kids happily slurp down their daily dose of nutrition.

Here are the 7 fruit smoothies your kids can enjoy this summer:

1. Strawberry-Coconut Chia Smoothie

This smoothie is a delicious combination of strawberries, coconut milk, oats, chia seeds, and sweetener. Blending the oats until powdery before adding the other ingredients ensures a smooth texture. Garnish the glass with sliced strawberries for an added touch of beauty.

The sweet pink drink will be loved by the kids. Photo Credit: istock

2. Cherry Banana Smoothie

Combining cherries and bananas with creamy Greek yogurt, this smoothie is perfect for breakfast and is sure to be a hit with your little ones.

Top your banana smoothie with some cherries. Photo Credit: istock

3. Minty Melon Smoothie

Quench your thirst on a hot summer afternoon with this light and refreshing green smoothie that combines juicy melon with fresh mint. If your children aren't fans of mint, add only a few leaves or leave it out entirely.





4. Rich Blueberry Smoothie

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and fibre, making them a great addition to any smoothie. Adding coconut milk gives the smoothie a creamy texture, while honey or sugar sweetens it up.

Love the rich colour of blueberries. Photo Credit: istock

5. Banana Vanilla Smoothie

This recipe only requires a few ingredients: bananas, vanilla yogurt, honey, and vanilla essence. It's a thick and delicious smoothie that your kids will love.

6. Watermelon Mint Smoothie

This is the most refreshing recipe on our list, and it will keep your child hydrated for a long time. Use frozen watermelon cubes, vanilla yogurt, and fresh mint leaves to create a refreshing taste.

Watermelon smoothie is the best to have in summers. Photo Credit: istock

7. Mango Ice Cream Smoothie

This classic drink is made with sweet, ripe mangoes and ice cream. Mangoes are high in vitamin C and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Simply blend scooped mangoes with ice cream, and you've got a sweet and delicious treat that your kids will love.





Let us know in the comments which smoothie your child liked the most.