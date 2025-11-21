Every year, as smog season settles over many cities, the first signs of discomfort often felt in the throat and chest. The dry, polluted air makes it harder to breathe easily, leaving many people coughing more than usual, waking up with irritation in the throat, headache, or feeling a heaviness in the chest. While air purifiers and masks certainly help, Indian homes have long relied on familiar kitchen ingredients to provide natural comfort. These traditional remedies often turn out to be the quickest relief when irritation strikes. And with pollution levels rising during the season, many people are returning to these time-tested ingredients. Here are six that genuinely help soothe discomfort.





Also Read: Chicken vs Eggs: Which Is Better For Weight Loss And Overall Health?

Here Are 6 Indian Ingredients That Help Soothe Throat And Chest During Smog Season

1. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric or haldi is one of the most widely used Indian ingredients for throat and chest discomfort during smog season. As per a 2023 research paper, its natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties help calm irritation caused by polluted air. Warm haldi water or haldi doodh can coat the throat, reducing dryness and providing instant warmth. Turmeric also supports respiratory health by easing congestion and helping the body fight airborne irritants.

2. Ginger (Adrak)

Ginger has a warming nature that makes it highly effective when smog triggers throat soreness or chest heaviness. According to a 2018 research paper, it helps reduce inflammation in the airways, supports mucus clearance and provides relief from persistent coughing. Sipping ginger tea or chewing a small piece of raw ginger with honey can help soothe constant throat irritation that worsens during polluted days.

3. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi leaves are a traditional remedy for respiratory discomfort and are especially useful during smog season. Known for their antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties, they help relieve throat scratchiness and soothe the chest, as per a 2023 research paper. Tulsi tea or water infused with tulsi leaves can ease congestion, reduce coughing and make breathing smoother.

4. Black Pepper (Kali Mirch)

Black pepper is a powerful ingredient for clearing congestion that often builds up due to smog exposure. It makes it easier for the body to remove the mucus, and supports better airflow through the airways. Adding freshly crushed black pepper to kadha, soups or warm water with honey can improve throat comfort. It also stimulates circulation, which helps ease chest tightness after long hours outdoors in polluted air.

5. Mulethi (Liquorice Root)

Mulethi is traditionally used across India to relieve throat soreness and persistent dry coughing, which are two common issues during smog season. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, mulethi helps soothe the respiratory tract and calm constant irritation caused by polluted air. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which may reduce swelling in the airways and make breathing feel easier. Mulethi also acts as a protective barrier, that may help reduce irritation. Mulethi tea is one of the simplest ways to consume it, helping lessen dryness caused by polluted air.

6. Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Ajwain is another widely trusted home remedy for chest and throat discomfort linked to pollution. As per a 2014 research paper, its warming and expectorant properties help clear blocked airways and provide relief from mild chest congestion. Drinking ajwain-infused warm water can soothe throat irritation and support overall respiratory comfort.

Is It Safe To Rely On Home Remedies During High Pollution?

Home remedies like warm kadhas, ginger infusions or tulsi water can help soothe some basic symptoms like scratchy throat, dryness or mild irritation. However, it is definitely not a replacement for medical care. These remedies can only manage symptoms but cannot protect your lungs against pollution. So, if you are facing any respiratory problems due to the pollution, it is best to get medical attention on the same.

Quick Home Remedies You Can Make In 5 Minutes

So, if you are facing any of the respiratory symptoms, here are some easy ways to include these Indian ingredients into your daily diet.





1. Warm Ginger Water: Add crushed ginger to hot water and sip slowly to soothe throat irritation and ease morning congestion.





2. Tulsi Steam: Add a few tulsi leaves to boiling water and inhale the steam for instant relief from nasal blockages caused by smog.





3. Haldi-Honey Shot: Mix a pinch of turmeric with warm water and a small amount of honey to calm inflammation and dryness.





4. Ajwain Steam or Water: Boil ajwain in water and either drink it warm or use it for steam inhalation to reduce heaviness in the chest.





5. Mulethi Tea: Boil a small piece of mulethi in water for 5–7 minutes. Sip it warm to soothe throat dryness and reduce irritation caused by polluted air. Mulethi's anti-inflammatory properties can help calm the respiratory tract and provide comfort during smog season.





So, include these pantry staples in your diet to keep yourself fit and healthy in this smog!