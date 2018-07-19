SEARCH
  • Health
  • 6 Side Effects Of Papayas You Should Know

6 Side Effects Of Papayas You Should Know

   |  Updated: July 19, 2018 15:23 IST

Google Plus Reddit
6 Side Effects Of Papayas You Should Know

Add it to your salads or blend it into a glassful of juice or smoothie, papaya (or papita), makes for an excellent summer delight. This low-calorie fruit has many health benefits to offer. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, it is known to have antibacterial properties and promotes good digestion, and almost every part of the plant can be consumed. It is a good source of antioxidant carotenoids such as beta-carotene that helps protect eyesight. Moreover, papaya leaves have even been found effective against dengue fever. While the sweet orange delight is celebrated for its many benefits, it has certain side effects, too, if consumed in excess.

This all-rounder has some significant side-effects that you'll need to watch out for. We list out some common side effects that may convince you to reduce the quantity of consuming papayas. Please note that the side effects may vary from person to person.

1. May be Harmful for pregnant women

Most health experts advise pregnant women to avoid eating papaya as the papaya seeds, roots and infusion of the leaves can harm the foetus. An unripe papaya fruit has high concentration of latex that can cause uterine contractions. The papain component present in the papaya may damage certain membranes in the body that essential for foetal development.

(Also Read: 10 Foods You Should Avoid During Pregnancy

pregnant

Most health experts advise pregnant women to avoid eating papaya

2. Could lead to digestive issues

Papaya has high amounts of fibre content; while it may be great for people with constipation, excessive consumption of it could lead to an upset stomach. Moreover, the skin of the fruit contains latex that can irritate the stomach and cause pain and discomfort. The fibre in the fruit can also bind with the stools and cause diarrhoea, leaving you dehydrated. (Read: Fruits that help better digestion)

3. May not go well with medications

According to the US National Library of Medicine, papaya may interact with blood thinning medications, which can lead to easy bleeding and bruising.

dp9992jo

papaya may interact with blood thinning medications

4. Known to lower blood sugar significantly

Fermented papaya could lower blood sugar levels, which can be dangerous for diabetics. It is always best to consult a doctor, especially if you are a diabetic who is on medications.

5. Can cause other allergies

The papain in the fruit or pollen from the flowers can lead to certain allergies. Some of the reactions may include swelling, dizziness, headache, rashes and itching.

(Also Read: Identifying Food Allergy: Know The Triggers And How To Prevent A Reaction

papaya 620x350

The papain in the fruit or pollen from the flowers can lead to certain allergies

6. Could cause respiratory disorders

The enzyme papain present in papaya is said to be a potential allergen. Excessive consumption could cause different respiratory disorders like asthma, congestion and wheezing. 

It is best to avoid eating papayas in large quantities in order to prevent health issues. In case you have any disease, consult a doctor who will be able to guide you better as to how much amount of the fruit is safe for you.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  PapayaSide EffectsHealth
Top 7 Foods That Induce Menstruation: Induce Periods, The Natural Way
Top 7 Foods That Induce Menstruation: Induce Periods, The Natural Way
Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!
Tamannaah Bhatia's Preferred On-Set Meal Is A Healthier Version Of Dosa From Andhra Pradesh!

Related Video

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 