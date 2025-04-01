Whey protein has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals looking to boost their protein intake. While it offers numerous health benefits, misconceptions surround its use. Some swear by its benefits, while others raise concerns about potential harm. To set the record straight, Dr. Nandita Iyer recently shared six common myths about whey protein on her Instagram handle, putting these myths to rest once and for all.

Here Are 6 Common Myths About Whey Protein You Should Stop Believing:

1. Whey Protein Is A Chemical

Many people think that whey protein is nothing but a chemical. However, this is not true. Dr. Nandita states that whey protein is simply the protein-rich liquid material created as a byproduct of cheese making. She suggests checking the nutritional label before buying the product and purchasing from trusted brands to avoid unnecessary additives.

2. Whey Protein Damages Your Kidneys

Unless you have pre-existing kidney disease, whey protein won't harm your kidneys. She says, "If whey protein caused kidney damage, all the gym enthusiasts would be extinct by now." Stick to the daily recommended intake based on your body weight and fitness goals, and you'll be fine.

3. Whey Protein Makes You Muscular

Iyer says that if whey protein built muscle, everyone drinking protein shakes would be ripped by now. Muscle growth requires consistent training, along with a high-protein and calorie-sufficient diet. Whey helps, but it's the exercise that will give you muscles.

4. Whey Protein Contains Steroids

No, whey protein isn't spiked with steroids. Reliable brands don't contain steroids, but sketchy, cheap products might. She suggests always buying from reputable brands that are lab-tested and ordering directly from the brand website to avoid fakes.

5. Whey Protein Is Not For Women

Another common myth is that whey protein is not for women. However, women benefit from it as much as men do for muscle recovery and overall health. Don't fall for women-specific whey protein with fancy herbs. The random mix of herbs can do more harm than good in the long run.

6. Whey Protein Is Only For Gym Goers

You don't need to be a gym enthusiast to consume whey protein. If you do light exercise, are a busy professional, or are too tired to cook a high-protein meal, whey protein is great for you. Whey protein is safe and effective for anyone looking to increase their protein intake.

Is there any other whey protein myth you've heard? Share with us in the comments section below!