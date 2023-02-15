Let's agree, we've all grown up relishing dry fruits. Do you remember how our mothers would insist us on gulping down an almond or two when we would go to school? Now that we have grown up, we have understood that staying healthy demands eating dry fruits. Right from almonds, cashew nuts, and pistachios, to resins, walnuts and others, these dry fruits are a treasure trove of nutrients. Apart from the health quotient, dry fruits also make for a delicious snacking option. Infact, they make for ideal snacks to munch on quickly between meals or whenever you feel a little hungry. In comparison to ordinary fruits, dry fruits are easier to store and also have a longer shelf life. They have more concentrated nutrients in lesser amounts as they are full-sized fruits that shrink after drying. As per a PIPA news report, consuming dry fruits first thing in the morning has multiple health benefits.





Here's a list of dry fruits that can be soaked overnight and relished the next day empty stomach in the morning:

1. Dates

Soaking the dates overnight before consuming them can help boost the iron level in your body. It may also help improve the digestive system and strengthen your bones.

2. Almonds

Almonds are rich in protein, iron, phosphorus and fibre. Eating them every morning on an empty stomach can help sharpens the mind and also increases memory.

3. Figs

Figs are no less than a boon for health. By keeping it soaked overnight, figs become all the more soft, due to which they are easy to digest. Figs not only strengthen the immunity system but can also help receive from weakness. In case you are struggling with constipation, these dry fruits should be your go-to option.

4. Raisins

Soaking the raisins before consuming them is a healthier alternative as opposed to eating them raw. The vitamins and minerals present on the outer skin get dissolved in the water. Thus the amount of nutrients absorbed by the body increases.

5. Walnuts

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. They also offer vitamin E, folic acid, protein and fibre. Walnuts help improve brain function. Further, they are a good source of calcium, potassium, iron, copper and zinc. Soaked walnuts also help increase metabolism, and control blood sugar levels.















