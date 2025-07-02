The monsoon season is here, and our food cravings are going crazy! Foodies are on the hunt for new eats and treats in their city. If you're in Delhi-NCR, get ready for some exciting news. Your go-to cafes, restaurants and bars have rolled out brand-new menus that are totally worth trying. Think refreshing snacks, flavourful mains and indulgent desserts - there's something for every craving. Without further ado, let's dive into the best new menus in Delhi-NCR that you need to check out!

Here Are Some New Menus In Delhi-NCR Restaurants You Must Try In July-August 2025:

1. You Mee

YouMee's Manga Matsuri is a vibrant summer festival celebrating Asian street food and Japanese pop culture. The menu features a playful mix of sushi, dim sum, small plates, and desserts with a modern spin. Starters include Raw Mango Salad and flavourful dim sum like OMG Veg Dumpling. Sushi enthusiasts will enjoy rolls like Spicy Kanikama and Mango Delight Roll. Other highlights include Korean Fried Chicken Wings, Shrimp Tempura & Avocado Bites, and Crispy Fish Fillet. Mains feature Mango Curry and Ho Fun Noodles. The festival concludes with sweet treats like Mango Sticky Rice and Mango Sago Pudding.

Where: You Mee, all outlets

Photo Credit: You Mee





2. Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill has launched "Punjab Da Swag", a vibrant food festival celebrating authentic North Indian cuisine. The festival features a range of traditional dishes with a modern twist, including inventive starters like Mithe Te Tikhe Kule and signature tikkas like Tikke De Rajkumar. Comforting mains like Channay Murgh and Palak Chicken Curry are must-tries. Other highlights include Dal Kunne Wali, Baingan Da Swaad, and Keema Parothe. Don't miss the refreshing Ambi Panna drink and the decadent Sada Kulfi Falooda dessert. This festival is a celebration of Punjab's rich food heritage. Experience the robust flavours and hearty textures of Punjabi cuisine.

Where: Punjab Grill, all outlets

Photo Credit: Punjab Grill

3. Zambar

Zambar's Idli Festival, starting June 25, features over 20 unique idli varieties in their new menu. You can enjoy timeless favourites like Steamed Rice Idli and Kanchipuram Idli, or try bolder options like Chettinad Idli and Curry Leaf Podi Idli. Indulge in crispy delights like Stuffed Cheese Idli and Fried Gunpowder Idli. Health-conscious options include Multigrain Idli and Ragi Idli. Don't miss special platters starting at Rs 899+, featuring idli combos, mini idlis, and fusion idlis. Experience the simplicity and versatility of South India's beloved breakfast staple at Zambar's Idli Festival. A must-try for idli lovers and culinary adventurers alike.

Where: Zambar, Sector 24, Gurugram