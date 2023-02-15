Eating a healthy and balanced diet is one of the pillars of fitness and good health. From carbohydrates to protein, vitamins to fats, it is important to add every nutrient to the diet. We can choose from fresh produce, whole grains, cereals, healthy fats and so much more to cook our meals every day. One ingredient that has proved its mettle in terms of its health quotient is mushroom. Part of the fungi family, mushrooms have been part of our diet since time immemorial but we are realising their benefits only now. Mushrooms can improve our health in so many ways, from boosting immunity to regulating blood pressure.

Here Are 7 Surprising Health Benefits Of Mushroom You Didn't Know:

1. Great Source Of Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is a problem that plagues many people all over the world. In spite of access to sunshine, Indians regularly take Vitamin D supplements and injections. Did you know that mushroom is a great natural source of Vitamin D? Yes, the humble ingredient is exposed to UV rays which it absorbs and converts into Vitamin D, thus helping fulfil our daily intake.

2. Regulates Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition that many suffer in silence. With the right kind of diet low in sodium, it can be managed and regulated. Mushroom is one such ingredient that can help regulate blood pressure since it is low in sodium and also contains potassium. This helps keep blood pressure levels low.

Mushrooms can prove to be useful in regulating blood pressure and improving heart health. Photo: iStock

3. Facilitate Weight Loss

If you are looking for a powerful ingredient to add to your weight loss diet, look no further than mushrooms. This miracle fungi is low in calories and has 90% water content, making it excellent for weight loss. Further, studies suggest they contain a soluble fibre called pectin that keeps you full for longer.

4. For Good Gut Health And Immunity

Mushrooms contain some amazing nutrients that support good gut health and therefore, a healthy immune system too. Selenium, for instance, is a nutrient that mushrooms have that helps the body manufacture antioxidants. Mushroom also serves as a good prebiotic that promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

5. For Better Brain Health And Vision

Beta-carotene or Vitamin A is one of the other nutrients found in this food. It prevents loss of vision and also promotes healthy skin. Vitamin B2 is also another important nutrient that improves eye health, and it is present in mushrooms in significant quantities. Studies have also found that consuming mushrooms may prevent neuro-generative disorders like dementia.





Mushrooms may significantly improve vision and bone health. Photo: iStock

6. Improve Cholesterol

Believe it or not, mushrooms can be excellent for heart health and even help lower cholesterol. This is because they are enriched with lean protein and fibres that help keep a check on cholesterol levels. Shiitake mushrooms, particularly, are excellent for this.

7. For Stronger Bones

Did you know mushrooms have an abundance of calcium in them? We all know that calcium helps build stronger bones, and reduces the chances of developing issues like arthritis, joint pain, inflammation and bone degeneration.





So, eat your way to good health and stock up on plenty of mushrooms for a healthier you!





