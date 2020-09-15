Boost Immunity With This Soothing Ginger-Carrot Soup Recipe

This carrot soup can be made in a matter of a few minutes

We don't know about you, but as soon as we witness a nip in the air, all we want to do is curl up in one corner of our rooms with a bowl of a hearty broth. The soothing and comforting soup can be of any kinds - which is what we love about soups - there is just no end to the amount of experimenting here. Like it hot? Throw in extra chillies. Looking for a tasty way to eat all the veggies? Boil all of them together in one soup. You can have soup all day and not get bored once. Besides being immensely satisfying, soups are also incredibly healthy provided how you prepare it.





In this changing weather, soups may as well help boost immunity too. How, you ask? Soups when consumed warm, help soothe inflamed tracts, scratchy throat. Hot fluids are also known to ease nasal congestion. The ingredients you use also go a long way in determining how healthy your soup is. If you keep it clear and not creamy, you stand a better chance at losing some extra kilos. The watery content of soup makes you feel full, without calorie overload. Common spices used in soups like black pepper, ginger red chilli powder, cloves and cinnamon are also very effective in revving up the metabolism. Not just that, some of these spices also help boost immunity naturally. Ginger is a traditional remedy for cold, cough and sore throat because of its high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.





This soup made with the goodness of ginger and carrots has all our heart for its healing properties and immunity-boosting powers. Carrots are abundantly loaded with beta-carotene, the same pigment that gives carrot its bright red hue. Beta-carotene also helps improve eyesight and keep seasonal infections at bay.





The fresh garlic cloves and ground black pepper further give a super healthy edge to the bolstering it with strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Here is the step-by-step recipe of carrot and ginger soup, try making it at home and let us know how you liked it. Make sure you serve it hot for the best experience.







