What Is Calorie-Restricted Diet? Experts Reveal Its Health Benefits

With more and more people getting health conscious over the years, calorie-restricted (CR) diet has gained a major share of limelight across the world. It is basically a dietary regimen that limits daily food intake without inducing malnutrition. In other words, this diet restricts daily calorie intake to promote weight loss and better health. Moreover, several studies have shown its contribution in managing body's glucose level, blood pressure and lowering cholesterol. Adding to the list of benefits, a new study has found a link between CR diet and longer lifespan. The findings were published in the journal Science Signaling.





The study, led by a team from Scripps Research, stated that calorie-restricted diet may lower the chances of developing heart diseases, cancer, diabetes and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease. They also highlighted the role of body temperature in diet-induced health benefits.





As per a report in ANI, through years of research, Professor Bruno Conti observed, "When mammals consume less food, their body temperature drops. It is evolution's way of helping us conserve energy until the food is available again. It makes sense, considering that up to half of what we eat every day is turned into energy simply to maintain our core body temperature."

For the research, the team designed an experiment to evaluate the effects of reduces nutrients and those of body temperature. It was found that temperature had equal or greater effect (than nutrition) on metabolism, when the participants were given calorie restricted diet.





Considering these points, we can say that a diet with controlled calorie intake may help lower body's temperature and induce better metabolism. This may further lead to an overall healthy body and mind.







