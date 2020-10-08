Cold And Sore Throat? Try This Juice Made Of Aloe Vera And Turmeric

Immunity cannot be built in a day

Highlights Immunity is built with time

Immunity can be bolstered with natural foods too

Including herbs and spices may help a bit

Coughing, wheezing, sneezing, clogged nose are all symptoms of cold that we would take casually a while ago. However, things have changed and how. Now, even if you sneeze once, your mind is crowded with all the possible things that could be wrong. This is why everyone you look around is focusing on building immunity. Now, immunity is not built overnight. It is essentially a system developed inside your body that could resist a particular infection or toxin. If you wish to naturally boost your immune response, you need to lead a very healthy lifestyle and also be very mindful of your diet. According to experts, a bunch of herbs and spices could do wonders for immunity, if consumed in right amount.





(Also Read: COVID-19: 5 Diet Tips For Boosting Immunity)





This juice packs the goodness of not one or two, but four superfoods that are renowned in the world of health and nutrition for their immunity-boosting powers and a whole lot more.





Aloe-vera is a treasure of plant-based antioxidants. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, aloe Vera is a good source of "beta carotene and vitamin C, E and many B vitamins, and minerals".





(Also Read: Watch: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home)

You can add aloe vera gel to your diet too, make sure you consult an expert before doing so.





Vitamin C, as we all know, helps fight a range of infections. Coming to turmeric, the golden spice from India, it is said that turmeric's healing powers have been very popular since ancient times. Turmeric was part of most Ayurvedic concoction to treat pain and discomfort. Turmeric is replete with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe your cough and cold related issues.





Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties

Photo Credit: iStock





Ginger's (or adrak) volatile and non-volatile oils also helps fight inflammation that is tied with cold and flu, making kit an excellent remedy for flu. And honey as we all know is a natural cough suppressant, in India little children are encouraged to have a spoonful of honey every day to keep risk of cold and cough at bay.





How To Make The Power Juice





Ingredients:





1 tsp fresh aloe vera gel

1 tsp haldi

1 tsp ginger powder

Half tsp honey

1 glass of fresh, home-made orange juice





Method:





Promoted

All you have to do is to blend all the ingredients together. Add some water if the consistency is too thick. Pour it in a glass and consume it to boost immunity.





Try this juice and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



