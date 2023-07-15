Thyroid disease affects millions of people worldwide and can disrupt the normal functioning of the thyroid gland. If left untreated, this condition can have a detrimental impact on various organs, including the heart, brain, liver, kidneys, and skin. The thyroid gland, situated at the base of the neck, plays a crucial role in managing essential bodily functions such as metabolism, sleep patterns, weight management, and emotional well-being. It produces two important hormones, Triiodothyronine (T3) and Thyroxine (T4), which regulate these functions. Imbalances in hormone production can lead to symptoms of thyroid disorders. Hence, it is essential to pay attention to our diet as it greatly influences thyroid health.





What is iodine deficiency in thyroid?

Iodine, a mineral found in various food sources, plays a vital role in thyroid function. The thyroid gland absorbs iodine from our diet and uses it to produce hormones. Nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "On average, an adult requires approximately 150 micrograms of iodine daily to maintain optimal thyroid hormone production. Both iodine deficiency and excess can disrupt thyroid function."

What foods are good for thyroid?

To ensure sufficient iodine intake, it is crucial to incorporate iodine-rich foods into our diet. A healthy diet combined with iodized salt offers a good amount of iodine. However, individuals with thyroid disorders should consult with a healthcare professional before making any significant dietary changes, as excessive iodine intake can lead to hyperthyroidism.





A good diet can help manage thyroid.

Here are 7 iodine-rich foods that can support thyroid health:

1. Seaweed:

Sea vegetables such as kelp, nori, and kombu are abundant sources of iodine. Kelp contains pantothenic acid and riboflavin, which are beneficial for managing anxiety and depression associated with thyroid imbalances.

2. Cheese:

Dairy products, including cheese, not only provide calcium and healthy fats but also contain iodine. Cheddar and mozzarella cheese are good choices.

3. Milk:

Studies indicate that every 250ml of milk contains approximately 150 micrograms of iodine. Cows, when fed with iodine-rich fodder and grass, transfer iodine to their milk.

4. Tuna:

A 6-ounce serving of tuna provides around 34 micrograms of iodine. It is another excellent seafood choice to incorporate into your diet.

5. Sardines:

Low in calories and rich in iodine, sardines also provide beneficial polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. They can be enjoyed steamed or grilled alongside vegetables.

6. Eggs:

Eggs are an excellent source of iodine, with one large egg supplying about 24 micrograms, or 16% of the daily value. Here are some yummy egg recipes you can include in your diet.

7. Shrimp:

Seafood, including shrimp, absorbs iodine from seawater, making it a favourable iodine-rich option. Shrimp also offers beneficial polyunsaturated fats. Here's a great recipe to make shrimp at home.





For individuals with low iodine levels, including these foods in their diet is beneficial. Additionally, using iodized salt in food preparation is advisable. By including these iodine-rich foods in your diet and being mindful of your iodine intake, you can support and maintain a healthy thyroid. As always, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised guidance and recommendations.



