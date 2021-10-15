“Metabolism is oxygen and oxygen comes from breathing,” most of us have come actress this quote at some point in our lives. We can't deny that good metabolism is a key to overall well-being. And, we have met a lot of people, in our social groups, who have been blessed with a good metabolism. But are you among those, who are struggling to find ways to boost their metabolism? Well, you would be surprised to know that there are some food items that can help boost you here. And, to make things a bit easier, we have prepared a list of easy diet tips.

Take a look at these quick and easy diet tips:

1. Protein

Load up your meals with protein-rich food items. It may help burn calories and boosts your metabolic rate. Eat eggs, broccoli, nuts, or even kidney beans that are high in protein. In fact, you can also munch almonds and walnuts. Now, if you are confused about where to start, try these spinach pancakes with walnuts and oats for your next breakfast.

2. Lentils and grains

If your meals don't have enough lentils and whole grains, it is high time you include them in your diet. The variety of dal you eat on daily basis goes a long way when it comes to enhancing your metabolism. Not just proteins, lentils and grains are rich in carbohydrates and fibres that help you with digestion. Masoor dal, also known as red lentils, is a delicious way to include the powerhouse of nutrients in your body.

3. Green Vegetables

The green leafy vegetables have iron, an essential mineral that may help to speed up the metabolism rate. You can include green vegetables like beans, broccoli, spinach in your diet. So, without much ado, give a healthy punch to your daily meal and quickly make roasted bell pepper and broccoli salad for yourself and your family this afternoon.

4. Spicy Food

You may not know this but studies have suggested that spicy food can help in increasing the metabolism level in the body. For this, include chilli and pepper in your daily meals. For those who are new to the world of spicy food, try this chilli pepper with mushrooms. You can also include kidney beans, bell pepper while making this.

5. Coffee

This tip would surely interest coffee lovers, if not anyone else. If you are a hardcore coffee lover, you must know that the caffeine in your coffee is helping you burn extra fat for energy. It increases the metabolic rate in the body. So, what are you waiting for? Quickly head to the kitchen and make a cup of cappuccino for yourself.

6. Probiotics

Include dairy products in your diet. Milk has calcium that's good for the body. Similarly, curd is a natural probiotic that will help you stay cool and is a good source of vitamin D and protein. Hung curd has numerous health benefits. You can make it at home easily.

7. Drink water

It is advisable to drink plenty of water if you want to increase your metabolism. Make a small lifestyle change and add more to the amount of water you are consuming already. This will speed up your metabolism.





Follow these tips that can help to improve metabolism!