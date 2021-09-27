A dairy-rich diet is beneficial in many ways. Many people avoid milk and its products, fearing that their fat and cholesterol content might lead to several health issues. But it is actually the exact opposite. Recent studies have found that dairy products help lower the risk of heart diseases by protecting the heart. Some people cannot tolerate milk due to underlying health conditions. They can opt for diverse ways to include milk in their diet. Here are five dairy products that you can include in your daily diet in order to enjoy the benefits of a dairy-rich diet:

5 Dairy Products To Add To Your Daily Diet:

1. Paneer:

Paneer is popular in Indian kitchens. Whether you cook it as curry or go for experimental recipes, paneer will never fail you. It is rich in protein, calcium and vitamin B. This helps maintain bone health. It contains magnesium and potassium, which are required for maintaining hormonal health. Here is a recipe for paneer salad for a healthy snack.





Paneer is one of the most popular food ingredients in India

2. Yogurt:

Yogurt, curd or dahi is a much-revered dairy product in India. It is good for heart health and bone health. But it's mostly known for its rich content of probiotics. Probiotics nourish the good bacteria in our gut. That helps in digestion and many other metabolic processes in the body. We have a curd rice recipe waiting for you.

3. Khoya:

Khoya is often used in Indian sweets or mithai. The milk is heated over a period of time and thickens. This ultimately turns into khoya. It is a rich source of vitamin D, vitamin B, vitamin K, carbohydrates and minerals like phosphorous. Here's a simple way to make khoya at home.

4. Buttermilk:

Buttermilk is rich in protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, calcium, potassium, riboflavin and probiotics. Try this easy buttermilk recipe at home for a fun weekend.





5. Ghee:

Ghee is crucial for our daily diet. It helps recover losses in bone mineral density. It also helps bring back the satiety signals associated with food and the digestive system. Ghee is rich in vitamins, antioxidants and healthy fats. Try this Mangalore chicken ghee roast to have a protein and mineral boost.





Try these dairy products daily and see the benefits for yourself.











