In recent weeks, the conversation around nutrition guidelines in the United States has intensified, thanks to an unexpected voice from the world of biohacking. Bryan Johnson, the American tech millionaire known for his longevity experimentation, has once again sparked debate. Recently, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the newly released inverted food pyramid, a redesign of the country's official dietary guidance. His post arrived just as public interest in the updated recommendations surged, prompting many to revisit how earlier guidelines shaped the way people eat.

What Is The New Inverted Food Pyramid?

The 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans introduce a flipped version of the traditional pyramid, emphasising whole foods, higher-quality protein, healthy fats and a drastic reduction in highly processed carbohydrates. It encourages Americans to prioritise protein at each meal, consume fruits and vegetables throughout the day, incorporate healthy fats and focus on whole grains while minimising refined starches and added sugars. Hydration through water and unsweetened beverages also plays a central role.





This shift represents a significant departure from the older model, replacing the plate-style graphic with an inverted triangle designed to highlight nutrient-dense foods and discourage reliance on processed products.

Bryan Johnson's Perspective On The New Pyramid

Johnson praised the new pyramid for moving away from highly processed starches and added sugars and leaning towards protein - and fat-rich foods, which he believes offer clearer metabolic benefits. However, he argues that the model still requires refinement, especially for adults seeking long-term health and longevity.

1. Rethinking Dairy For Adults

According to Johnson, dairy should sit much lower on the pyramid for adults, particularly men. He highlights that milk proteins tend to be high in Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), which have been linked in mechanistic and observational studies to metabolic issues and may accelerate cancer growth in preclinical settings. BCAAs, especially leucine, are powerful activators of mTOR, a growth-regulating pathway that, when chronically overstimulated, can speed up biological ageing.

2. Saturated Fat Needs Stricter Attention

Johnson also supports stricter limits on saturated fat, aligning with longstanding guidance from the American Heart Association, which recommends keeping it to about 5-6% of daily calories for lowering LDL cholesterol. This is particularly crucial for high-risk groups such as men over 40 and post-menopausal women, both of whom face elevated cardiovascular risk.

3. Elevating Legumes To A Prominent Position

In Johnson's view, legumes deserve their own strong category near the top of the pyramid. He points to large population studies showing strong links between plant-based protein intake and improved health and longevity across many societies, including the US. Beyond protein, legumes provide dietary fibre known to support digestive health and reduce the risk of colon cancer - an advantage that makes them, in his opinion, underrepresented in the current structure.

4. Meat Should Be Optional, High-Quality And Limited

While Johnson agrees that meat has a place in a balanced diet, he suggests it should not dominate the plate for adults. He recommends prioritising high-quality, minimally processed meats while limiting red meat, which multiple population studies have associated with higher chronic disease and mortality risk. Processed red meat, he stresses, consistently appears harmful in research and should be consumed sparingly.

5. Healthy Fats Belong At The Top

Johnson argues that healthy fats - such as those from olive oil, avocados, nuts and fatty fish - should sit prominently near the top alongside legumes and vegetables. These foods are rich in monounsaturated and omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown in large randomised trials to reduce heart disease risk, provide anti-inflammatory benefits and even slow aspects of biological ageing.





Who Might Benefit Most?

Interestingly, Johnson notes that children are better positioned to benefit from milk and red meat due to their anabolic effects during growth, and they are less vulnerable to some of the risks that adults face - such as saturated fat intake - when these foods are consumed as part of a balanced diet.





Together, the updated guidelines and Johnson's insights highlight the importance of making informed, personalised food choices.