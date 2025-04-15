US tech millionaire Bryan Johnson is well-known for his unconventional dietary practices, unique exercise regimens and investments in cutting-edge biotech to achieve longevity. The American entrepreneur has been a staunch advocate for age-reversal experiments. He often shares insights about holistic wellness on social media. Bryan Johnson's latest Instagram entry has grabbed attention again. He dropped a couple of pictures on the platform, revealing what he would eat for the next few days. The three meals included in his diet are: macrobiotic bowl, Asian shiitake mushroom bowl and superfood smoothie.

Bryan Johnson listed the ingredients used to prepare the bowls and the smoothie on X (formerly Twitter). The photos displayed an assortment of fresh vegetables, grains, legumes, and nutrient-rich superfoods arranged on trays, kept on a table.

Take A Look At Bryan Johnson's Story below:

Macrobiotic Bowl

Broccoli, kale, carrots, cauliflower, canelli beans, cabbage, lentils, tahini, green onions, lemon, sesame seeds, olive oil, garlic, ginger, cilantro, lime, avocado oil.

Asian Shiitake Mushroom Bowl

Shiitake mushrooms, broccoli rabe, Asian slaw - carrots, cabbage, lime, watermelon radish, black radish, red pears, green pea and green pea rice alternative, sesame oil, coconut amino acids, sesame seeds and cilantro.

Superfood Smoothie

Banana, pineapple, blueberries, cherries, chia seeds, flax seeds, cacao, maca, almond milk, macadamia nut milk and mixed berries.

Back in February, Bryan Johnson uploaded another detailed breakout of three foods he was going to enjoy in the coming days. Among the wholesome ingredients, one was the Indian kitchen staple garam masala.

The first recipe was for Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Apples and Carrots. The soup can be prepared with 1 medium butternut squash, 3 garlic cloves, 1 onion, 2 large carrots, 4 cups of vegetable broth, 2 Honeycrisp apples, 1 cup of coconut milk and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. 1 teaspoon of garam masala and 1/2 teaspoon of ginger powder were added to enhance the flavour. The other two recipes included in the list were his "superfood smoothie" and his "black bean and mushroom bowl with chickpea rice." Read all about it here.