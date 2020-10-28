A Fully Planned Calcium And Vitamin D-Rich Breakfast For Strong Bones, With Recipes

Calcium is necessary for bone density

This year has been a wake-up call in more ways than one. We have been negligent towards our health for far too long, and now there is just no scope to err. We are busy loading up on immunity-building foods; however, at the same time we must not forget that we are also indoors most of the time. This means, our exposure to sunlight has reduced drastically, that has in a way taken a toll on our vitamin D intake too, according to many studies. Vitamin D and calcium are very crucial for strong bones. Calcium deficiency could lead to bones becoming brittle and weak, among old it could cause problems like osteoporosis.





Fortunately, there are many calcium and vitamin D-rich foods around us that may help us look after our bone-health in these precarious times.





Here's a fully planned breakfast menu loaded with high calcium and vitamin D-rich foods:





1. No running away from milk

You can start with a small bowl of yogurt, prefer not take flavoured yogurt as they may have added sugar. Dig on fresh yogurt with berries for a burst of antioxidants. If you are not a yogurt person, you can settle for a strawberry milkshake (click here for recipe) or a smoothie.





2. Desi and delicious chilla

Lentils and legumes are also a good source of calcium; this is why if you are craving something desi, this moong dal chila(click here for recipe) with scrambled paneer could prove to be a wholesome option for you.

Chila is a desi crepe or pancake like dish





3. Flip a pancake

If you are looking for pancakes in this special breakfast menu, you would not be disappointed. Cooked spinach is a tremendous source of calcium, potassium, folate and iron. This spinach pancake(click here for recipe) is so flavoursome and fluffy, even your kids would ask for a second helping.





4. Crack an egg

Poached eggs with multigrain bread is a good idea to cut back on calories while loading up on vitamin D. Did you know that egg yolk is an excellent source of vitamin D and choline, so tossing it away each time may not be a good idea after all.





(Also Read: 9 Tips To Make a Perfectly Poached Egg)





Poached eggs can be made by dropping eggs in boiling water with vinegar added.





4. Some dried fruits and nuts to go along

Munching on a handful of dried figs (did you know figs have more calcium than milk), chia seeds and almonds could also be a good idea. But portion control is necessary.





5. Juice to gulp it down

No one ever said no to a glass of freshly orange juice. With so much on the table, you need something to drink as well, don't you?





Orange juice is a good source of calcium





This is just few of the ideas you can include in your breakfast spread, we would love to know some of yours.







