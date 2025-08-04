Tell us something honestly: how many hours do you spend staring at a screen each day? Between work calls, binge-watching, scrolling through reels, and late-night reading, our eyes rarely get a break. Eye fatigue, dryness, and blurred vision have become common complaints-and that is where natural remedies like beetroot-carrot juice come in. This juice for eye health is rich in beta-carotene, antioxidants, and circulation-boosting compounds that may support vision, reduce eye strain, and even benefit your skin, digestion, and immunity. It is more than just a detox drink - beetroot-carrot juice offers everyday benefits that are easy to sip on.





Key Eye Health Benefits Of Beetroot-Carrot Juice

Carrots are naturally rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A-a key nutrient for maintaining retinal health and preventing night blindness. According to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, regular intake of beta-carotene is linked to improved visual function and a reduced risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Beetroot, on the other hand, contains nitrates that convert into nitric oxide, which helps improve blood flow to the optic nerves. A study in the journal Food And Function found that beetroot juice enhances circulation, which can help reduce eye strain and support better vision.





In addition, antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin-present in both beetroot and carrots - help filter out harmful blue light. These compounds protect against macular degeneration and cataracts, and also help reduce oxidative stress caused by long screen exposure.





Photo Credit: iStock

More Health Benefits Of Drinking Beetroot-Carrot Juice:

1. Supports Digestion:

Although juicing reduces the fibre content when compared to whole vegetables, beetroot-carrot juice still retains some soluble fibre. This helps add bulk to stools and promotes regular bowel movements.

2. Helps Strengthen Immunity:

Carrots and beetroots are rich in vitamin C, phenolic compounds, and antioxidants such as betanin and anthocyanins. These properties support the immune system by neutralising free radicals and aiding cellular repair.

3. Aids In Natural Detoxification:

Beetroot contains betaine-a compound known to support liver function and help the body eliminate toxins. Several studies suggest beetroot has an alkalising effect, which supports more efficient toxin removal. When combined with the antioxidants in carrots, this juice becomes a gentle but effective detox drink.

4. Promotes Healthier Skin:

Vitamin C and antioxidants in beetroot-carrot juice can help boost collagen production, reduce blemishes, and protect the skin from environmental stress. Regular consumption may lead to clearer, more radiant skin over time.

5. Helps Regulate Blood Pressure:

Beetroot is naturally high in nitrates, which convert into nitric oxide and help relax blood vessels. This improves blood circulation and supports lower blood pressure. A study published in Food And Function confirms that beetroot juice can significantly reduce systolic blood pressure in healthy adults. Carrots contribute potassium, which helps balance sodium levels and maintain overall heart health.





Photo Credit: UnSplash

Who Should Avoid Beetroot-Carrot Juice?

While the juice is generally safe, it may not suit everyone. People with low blood pressure, a history of kidney stones, or diabetes should be cautious. "Beetroot is high in natural sugars and oxalates, which can be a concern for people prone to kidney stones," says Delhi-based nutritionist Neha Grover. Always consult a healthcare provider before adding this juice to your daily routine, especially if you are pregnant, on medication, or managing chronic health issues.

How Often Should You Drink It For Best Results?

One glass a day, ideally on an empty stomach, is usually enough. Visible benefits like improved digestion or clearer skin may take two to three weeks. Eye-related improvements depend on factors like diet, screen time, and overall lifestyle. Consistency, as always, makes a difference.

Can You Add Other Ingredients To This Juice?

Yes, the juice can be customised to suit your needs. Amla can increase the vitamin C content, cucumber adds hydration, and turmeric supports anti-inflammatory benefits. Just keep the additions minimal so that the nutritional impact of beetroot and carrot remains the core of the drink.

Simple Beetroot-Carrot Juice Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 medium beetroot

2 medium carrots

Half-inch ginger (optional)

Juice of half a lemon

A few mint leaves (optional)

Water as needed

Method:

Wash, peel, and chop the beetroot and carrots Blend with water until smooth Strain if preferred Add lemon juice and mint for flavour and added detox support Drink fresh, ideally on an empty stomach in the morning

Nutritional Value Of One Glass (Approx. 240 ml):

Nutrient Amount Energy 42Kcal Carbohydrates 9.7gm Sugars 6.33gm Protein 0.84gm Fibre 0.4gm Vitamin A 3800IU Vitamin C 35.4 mg Iron 0.15 mg Calcium 8 mg Sodium 21 mg

A Few Things To Keep In Mind:

Limit intake to one glass a day to avoid consuming too much natural sugar Drink it fresh; avoid storing or reheating the juice Speak to a healthcare expert before adding it to your routine, especially if you are pregnant, diabetic, or on medication

Packed with beta-carotene, antioxidants, and circulation-boosting nutrients, beetroot-carrot juice can offer a daily boost to visual wellness-one glass at a time.



