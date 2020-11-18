Immunity: This Beta Carotene-Rich Soup Is Ideal For Your Nourishment - Expert Shares Recipe

Beta-carotene in the diet is converted to vitamin A in the body

Immunity has been a trending word since months now. With cold, fever and infections becoming rampant these days, strengthening immune health seems to be the only way forward. A well-nourished immune system may help prevent several bacterial and viral infections, especially during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. Hence, experts around the world are stressing on a well-balanced diet, with proper nutrients, to boost immunity and overall health. One such healthy nutrient is beta carotene.





Beta carotene is an essential organic compound that helps promote immunity, eye health, skin health, lung health etc. It is a storehouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight inflammation and free radical damages in our body. "Beta carotene is basically good in all roles that antioxidants are generally known for," says consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta.





Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practioner Shilpa Arora further explained, "It is also loaded with vitamin C and that provides you a daily dose of nutrients effective for a strong immune system."

An earlier study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Nutrition Society, also found that carotenoid-rich food is associated with lower incidences of certain cancers. According to the researchers, one possible reason for the same could be an enhancement of immune response due to an increased vitamin A status. For the uninitiated, beta-carotene in the diet is converted to vitamin A in the body. "Beta carotene is one of the most important sources of vitamin A. It's the rate of conversion to vitamin A in our body is also highly efficient," added Rupali Datta.





Considering all these factors, Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practioner, Shilpa Arora shared a soup recipe that can provide you with a good dose of beta carotene in your everyday meal. Let's find out the recipe.





Here's The Recipe Of Beta Carotene-Rich Veg Soup:

Ingredients:

3 tomatoes, roughly chopped





2 small beetroots, peeled and roughly chopped





1 small carrot, peeled and roughly chopped





1 onion





Half teaspoon cumin seeds





1 teaspoon garam masala





Salt, as per taste





Black pepper powder, as per taste





Method:

Pressure cook tomatoes, beetroots, carrot, onion, cumin seeds with one cup of water. Wait till one whistle.





Let the pressure release completely. Wait till it cools down.





Transfer the boiled veggies in a blender and blend into a smooth paste.





Heat a non-stick pan and pour the paste in it.





Add garam masala, black pepper powder and salt in it and mix. Cook till it boils.





Serve the soup hot.





Try this recipe at home and enjoy a healthy soup this winter season!













