Monsoon is here and so is the time to enjoy rains, nippy weather and fried foods. Let us agree, our cravings for bhajias, pakodas, samosas etc go on an all-time high during this time of the year; and subsequently we end up thronging the street side stalls selling these delicious fried items. While we can't deny the amazing flavours of these foods; but unfortunately, it often leads to several health issues, most of which are seasonal and water borne. Hence, health experts suggest taking special care of our gut and liver to keep us nourished and immuned from within.





Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests, "One of the major organs in our body, liver plays a major role in fat digestion, assimilation and production. It is also considered the most important organ for removing harmful toxins from our body. Liver helps store energy in form of Glycogen, which our body uses when it does not get food or nutrient. To sum it all, we can say liver helps boost protein production, stores iron and promotes our immune health. These further help prevent and protect us from several seasonal health issues."





Wonder how to keep your liver healthy? Experts say, food has a major role to play here. It is always recommended to tweak your daily diet and include seasonal foods, which are loaded with multiple essential nutrients, preventing seasonal diseases. Considering this, we bring you a list of monsoon foods that one may consider adding to their diet to cleanse liver naturally and boost overall health. Take a look.

Also Read: 6 Foods You Shouldn't Be Eating Raw!

Liver Health: 5 Monsoon Foods To Add To Your Daily Diet:

Jamun:

According to various studies, jamun is loaded with phytochemicals that are considered therapeutic against heptic inflammation and oxidative stress. Regular consumption of jamun is hence proved to be amazing against various liver injuries.

Plum:

Plums are loaded with polyphenols that are known to prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Besides, it also contains soluble fibre that further helps reduce cholesterol levels in the liver and soak up the bile produced from cholesterol.

Pomegranate:

This read pearl fruit is a store-house of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Antioxidants in pomegranate and its kryptonite helps destroy free radicals and detoxes us totally. You can have pomegranate (popularly known as anar) as is or juice it or use the fruit to garnish salad, chaat and more. The fruit is not only delicious, but is healthy to the core.

Karela:

Karela (or bitter gourd) is considered great for healing several liver problems. A study, published in the International Journal of Vitamin and Nutrition, found that a compound Momordica Charantia helps give us protection against liver problems by strengthening the antioxidant activities of the enzymes found in our liver. It is also known to boost the functioning of the bladder.

Parwal:

Parwal or pointed gourd is one seasonal vegetable that has high fibre content that helps boost metabolism. It is said to be good for liver too, as several studies have proven parwal to be a great vegetable to treat jaundice. It has adequate amount of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that further helps improve overall functionality of the liver.





Now that you have got the list, we suggest, include more and more seasonal foods in your diet and enjoy a happy and healthy monsoon season. But remember, moderation is the key. And yes, it is always better to seek for expert advice before making any change in your diet and lifestyle.





Happy Monsoon, everyone!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



