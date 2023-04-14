There's something very comforting about Indian drinks that unite us all. They are soul-soothing and help you cool down during the hot summer days. And what manages to strike a chord with us each time is the extensive use of local produce and the uncomplicated marriage of flavours. That's not all. Some of these drinks are super healthy too. The choice of ingredients, the preparation technique, and various other factors make these Indian coolers popular among health experts and fitness enthusiasts. One such drink that impresses us all is nimbu paani. This soulful drink, made with lemon juice, water, black salt, and sweetener, not only helps you stay hydrated but also does wonders for your eyes too, especially during the summer months.

How Heat Harms Your Eyes? Why Is It Important To Keep Your Eyes Safe During Summer?

Just like our health and skin, our eyes undergo a lot of pressure during the summer season as well. Increased exposure to heat and extreme sun rays may lead to various problems, including risks of cataracts, macular degeneration, and dryness in the eyes. Some people also experience continuous eye irritation throughout the season. It is mainly due to the high levels of pollutants in the air that make our eyes prone to allergies. Hence, health experts recommend taking extra care of your eyes in summer to keep them safe and healthy. We agree a good-quality sunglass and eye drops help provide comfort against the sun's rays, but that's just a temporary solution to your problems! Besides these topical solutions, it is equally important to nourish yourself with healthy and nutritious foods. And this is where a glass of nimbu paani comes in handy.





Summer Eye Care: How Nimbu Paani Helps Promote Eye Health During Summer:

1. Vitamin C-enriched:

Lemon, the hero ingredient in nimbu paani, is loaded with vitamin C. The nutrient is known to be packed with antioxidants that help prevent eyes from free radical damage and oxidative stress.

2. Vitamin A-enriched:

Lemon also contains vitamin A - an essential nutrient that may help with improved vision. According to experts, a lack of vitamin A in the body can lead to partial blindness.

3. High on lutein:

Lemon juice is also known to be high in two essential nutrients - lutein and zeaxanthin - which are known to help prevent eyes against macular degeneration and cataracts.

4. Strengthen blood vessels:

The vitamin C in lemon may also help strengthen blood vessels in the eyes. This further promotes the flow of blood to the retina, improving vision and overall eye health.





How To Make Nimbu Paani At Home:

Now that you know all about nimbu paani and its contribution to summer eye care, it's time to take a step forward. We bring you three versions of the delicious nimbu paani recipe that can be a perfect option to add to your summer diet.

Here are 3 Nimbu Paani Recipes For You:

Nimbu-pudina paani:

Alongside lemon juice, this drink also includes pudina for added goodness. All you need to do is crush lemon wedges, pudina, and sugar together and mix them with water. And then, strain while serving.

Masala nimbu soda:

Love the street-side shikanji during summer? Here we bring the recipe for you to make at home. All you need to do is add lemon juice, black salt, and a few other masalas in a glass, fill it with soda and relish. You can add some ice cubes as well.

Coconut shikanji:

In this recipe, we combined the goodness of coconut water and nimbu paani in one glass. Sounds interesting? Mix coconut water, lemon juice, and a few other ingredients, and drink up!





Click here for detailed recipes on how to make nimbu paani in three ways.





Relish the drink and enjoy a safe and healthy summer!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.