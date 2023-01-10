As the weather drops, we begin to stock up on winter essentials such as green vegetables, fruits, and meals that keep us warm. As much as we like winter delights like sarson ka saag, gajar ka halwa, methi paratha, and others, we must remember that this is also the season of colds and flu. To deal with the seasonal flu, boosting our immunity is of utmost importance. If you look around and explore, you will come across a myriad of recipes. For instance, soups, kadha and more. Here, we offer you another quick remedy to ease your throat and strengthen your immune system throughout this cold and flu season. It just has four ingredients - cloves, cardamom, ginger, and honey. These ingredients are enhanced with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.





Also Read: From Kadha To Ginger Drops, 5 Home Remedies For Cough You May Try





This recipe is shared by YouTuber and Food Blogger Reshu on her channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Here in this video, Reshu can be seen burning cloves and cardamom on a burning gas flame. Once burnt, she crushed them to a fine powder. Then add ginger juice and a bit of honey. For the detailed recipe, watch the recipe video below.

Here Are Some Tips To Make This Quick Fix At Home:

Take a few cloves and cardamom.

Burn both of them on a burning gas flame.

Wait until both the ingredients turn black in colour.

Once done, crush them with the help of a spoon. You can also use a mortar and pestle for crushing them.

After crushing them, add a bit of ginger juice and honey.

Mix well.

Have it immediately!

Note: If making for kids, you can choose to skip the ginger step as most kids do not like the taste of ginger.





This home remedy may help you recover quickly from a cold or cough. Besides, it can also help you prevent illnesses. Try this out and let us know how it worked for you in the comment section below. For more such quick remedies, keep coming to our website.










