Coconut oil is predominantly used in South Indian cuisine and has been used to make delicious foods since forever. Coconut oil has proved to be such an amazing base for cooking that it is now finding its way into kitchens across the country. It has a distinct flavour which might be repulsive in the first instance. But once you would know the various health benefits that this offers, you would like to give it a try. And believe us, it will be worth it. And in no time, the smell of coconut oil will stop bothering you. Do you know where does this remarkable oil come from? It is extracted from the mature coconuts harvested from the mighty coconut palm. Let's know about this wonderful oil and why you should also be cooking with it.

Is it good to use coconut oil for cooking?

Coconut oil is a great option for cooking. Not only does it add a delicious flavour to your dishes, but it also brings a range of health benefits to your plate. Coconut oil is known for its unique composition of healthy saturated fats (mostly medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are easily metabolised by the body, producing energy that doesn't get stored as fat. It has a high smoke point which can withstand higher temperatures without breaking down and producing harmful compounds. Coconut oil can be easily used for frying, sautéing, baking, and roasting.

What is coconut oil good for? Here're some notable health benefits of coconut oil:

1. Promotes Heart Health:

Coconut oil contains 50% lauric acid, which regulates cholesterol levels as well as high blood pressure levels. It does not raise the levels LDL or "bad" cholesterol while preventing inflammation in the arteries.

2. Prevents Fat Accumulation:

Coconut oil speeds up the body's metabolic rate, leading to healthy thyroid and digestion system. This makes the oil a valuable addition to a weight-loss diet. Its consumption helps prevent the accumulation of fat in the body.

3. Boosts Immunity:

Thanks to the conversion of lauric acid into monolaurin (a compound with high antimicrobial properties), coconut oil wards off bacteria and viruses, strengthening the immune system. Polyphenols found in coconut oil act as antioxidants that are known to protect our cells from oxidative stress.

4. Enhances Digestion:

Coconut oil can improve digestive health, curbing symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The antimicrobial properties of its saturated fats fight various bacteria, fungi, and parasites that cause indigestion.

5. Helps Manage Diabetes:

Coconut oil promotes insulin secretion, which helps regulate blood glucose levels. That's why, coconut oil can be an excellent addition to diabetes diet too.

6. Provides Essential Nutrients

Coconut oil is loaded with vital nutrients and provides a rich supply of Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and minerals such as iron. All these nutrients help achieve overall well-being.

Coconut oil presents itself as a fantastic cooking option and can be used to make a variety of dishes, not just South Indian food. Here are some good coconut oil options you can pick from.





