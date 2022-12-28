Gujarati cuisine has gifted us with a wide range of delectable snacks. Be it the classic dhokla, khakra, thepla or khandvi, these dishes have fans all across the country. The reason why they're so popular is that each snack has its own distinct taste and flavour. Speaking of Gujarati snacks, there is another lesser-known snack from the state - it is methi muthia. It is a steamed or fried dumpling made using besan, fresh methi leaves and a host of flavourful masalas. The best part is that it is diabetes-friendly too! So, if you're someone who is suffering from diabetes and is on a hunt for diabetes-friendly snacks, then this methi muthia is a must-try!





Also read: Diabetes Diet: This Karela Tikki Is Just The Diabetes-Friendly Snack You Are Looking For!





This Gujarati snack is made with the goodness of fresh methi leaves combined with mild spices. Methi is a superfood for winter which gives you all the more reason to make this delicious snack. The tempering of curry leaves, hing and sesame seeds help enhance its flavour. In this recipe, muthia is steamed instead of fried, which makes it even healthier. It tastes best when served with some mint chutney. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Can methi leaves reduce blood sugar?





Methi is high in soluble fibre and helps control blood sugar levels by slowing down the digestion process. It also helps in regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. Several studies have pointed out that methi helps control both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Methi Muthia Recipe: How To Make Methi Muthia

To begin with, take a large bowl and add besan, atta, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, red chilli powder, ginger green chilli paste, methi leaves, sugar, salt and water. Mix well and combine everything together to form a soft dough.





Now, drizzle some oil over the dough. Cut small proportions of the dough and form small balls. Heat water in a pan set on medium flame and cover it with a strainer. Arrange the dough balls on top of it and cover the lid of the pan.





Allow it to steam for around 15-20 minutes. To prepare the tempering, in a separate bowl, add oil, hing, sesame seeds and curry leaves. Toss the steamed muthia in this mixture and serve hot! Methi muthia is ready!











For the complete recipe of methi muthia, click here.











Try this delicious snack to manage blood sugar levels at home. Do share your experience with us in the comments section below.









