SEARCH
  • Diabetes
  • Diabetes Diet: This Karela Tikki Is Just The Diabetes-Friendly Snack You Are Looking For!

Diabetes Diet: This Karela Tikki Is Just The Diabetes-Friendly Snack You Are Looking For!

Karela contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p (p-insulin) that is known to promote diabetes management.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: October 08, 2020 15:44 IST

Reddit
Diabetes Diet: This <i>Karela Tikki</i> Is Just The Diabetes-Friendly Snack You Are Looking For!

It can also be a healthy and tasty addition to your weight loss diet.

Highlights
  • Karela tikki is easy to make and can satiate your hunger
  • Karela tikki is ideal for the ones looking for diabetes diet options
  • Karela is loaded with nutrients that help manage blood sugar level

The very thought of karela on our plate is enough to put off our appetite. Bitter gourd is one such vegetable that has never gained much fan following due to its pungent taste. Ever wondered why does it still hold a constant place in everyone's kitchen? The fact that karela is loaded with a plenty of health benefitting properties makes it a must-have vegetable in our regular diet. It is a store-house of dietary fibre, iron, vitamin, magnesium, calcium etc and is often recommended as a part of the diabetes diet. For the uninitiated, karela contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p (p-insulin) that is known to promote diabetes management. Several studies across the globe have inferred that regular dose of bitter gourd may help control type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

If you are looking for a diabetes-friendly snack to pair your evening cup of tea, here's a recipe that can change your perception about the vegetable! It is the crunchy karela tikki. This dish is easy to make and can satiate your hunger in the healthiest way possible. It can also be a healthy and tasty addition to your weight loss diet.

All you need to do is to grate karelaand a few veggies and mix them with flour to form soft dough. Make small tikkisout of the dough and fry. And a plate of karela tikki is ready to relish!

Also Read: Don't Like Karela? Try This Karela Bhurji Recipe That Is Sure To Impress You

karela juice

Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Karela Tikki:

Ingredients:

3 karela, de-seeded and grated

1 carrot, grated

1 capsicum, finely chopped

1 cup paneer, crumbled

1 tablespoon freshly chopped coriander leaves

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Half teaspoon grated ginger

Half lemon juice

2 to 3 tablespoon buckwheat flour

Rock salt, to taste

1 to 2 teaspoon black pepper

1 to 2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1 teaspoon amchoorpowder

Oil, to shallow fry

Method:

Step 1. Soak the grated karela in salt water for 4-5 minutes. Squeeze the water and keep aside.

Step 2. Add grated karela, carrot, capsicum, paneer and other ingredients (except buckwheat flour and oil). Mix them well.

Step 3. Add the buckwheat flour and knead very soft and moist dough for tikki. Sprinkle some water if needed.

Step 4. Make small roundels out of the dough and give them tikki-like shape.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Step 5. Heat some oil in a pan and shallow fry the tikkis till each side turns crispy and golden brown in colour.

Try this karela tikki recipe at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  KarelaDiabetes DietTikki Recipe
World Sight Day 2020: How To Make Vitamin-Rich <i>Amla</i>-Coriander Juice For Good Eyesight
World Sight Day 2020: How To Make Vitamin-Rich Amla-Coriander Juice For Good Eyesight
Diabetes Diet: Here’s How You Can Add Low-Carb, Low-Cal Cucumber To Your Diet
Diabetes Diet: Here’s How You Can Add Low-Carb, Low-Cal Cucumber To Your Diet

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 