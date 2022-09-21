The season change brings a variety of exciting vegetables to our plate! One such vegetable is methi. Also known as fenugreek leaves, this vegetable is not only a delicious addition to our meal but is also full of nutrients. Methi has excellent digestive properties, helping our system remain clean. It is also a storehouse of nutrients like potassium, calcium, and iron along with vitamins A and C. Whether it is in the form of methi seeds, fresh methi leaves or dried methi leaves, all these ingredients play an essential part in Indian cooking. Today, we have found some easy curry recipes that have the goodness of methi in them. You can enjoy these methi curries for a delicious lunch or a nutritious dinner.





Here Are 5 Methi Curry Recipes For You:

1. Methi Malai Curry - Our Recommendation

This creamy and indulgent gravy comes with the goodness of two healthy green vegetables -fenugreek leaves and peas. The creaminess of this curry is credited to the use of onion-cashew paste and cream. You can enjoy this methi malai curry with steamed rice.

Click here for the full recipe of Methi Malai Curry.

2. Methi Paneer

Who doesn't love paneer?! It is often the go-to choice for a snack or a meal. This time, we have found a flavourful and delicious paneer curry known as methi paneer. Tender cubes of paneer are tossed together in a flavourful masala of methi gravy.





Click here for the full recipe of Methi Paneer.

3. Keema Methi

This classic dish from Andhra cuisine brings together the meaty flavour of keema along with the freshness and earthiness of the methi. With the tantalising flavour of ginger, garlic, and garam masala, this keema methi is scrumptious and masaledaar.





Click here for the full recipe of Keema Methi.

4. Methi Chicken

If chicken curry is something you enjoy, then this Hyderabadi delicacy is enriched with the goodness of fenugreek leaves. This methi chicken has the flavours of lemon juice, red chilli powder, ginger, garlic and yoghurt. Pair this methi chicken with hot rotis.





Click here for the full recipe for Methi Chicken.

5. Methi Chole

Chole bhature fans will love this methi chole. The addition of methi brings an added flavour to the classic chole recipe, making it scrumptious and lip-smacking! You can enjoy this methi chole with bhature, or go for a simple meal by pairing it with rice/roti.





Click here for the full recipe of Methi Chole.





Try out these methi curries and tell us which one is your favourite in the comments section below!