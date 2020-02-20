Methi Muthia, A Popular Gujarati Snack, Can Fill In Your Healthy Snack Menu (Watch Recipe Video)

Methi muthia is a popular Gujarati snack.

Gujarati cuisine has gifted us with many cherished snacks. Dhokla, khandvi, thepla, khakhra - all these dishes have seamlessly entered our kitchens and have become our own. There is another lesser-known snack from the state of Gujarat that might not be as popular but is equally delicious as its counterparts. We are talking about methi ka muthia. If you already love the above-mentioned Gujarati snacks, then you must try methi ka muthia as well. It comprises dumplings, usually made of chickpea flour or gram flour (besan) and methi leaves. It can be made in two ways - it can be deep fried or steamed. Since, we are focusing on healthy tea-time snacks here; we will learn how to make steamed methi ka muthia at home.





This Gujarati snack is crumbly and soft, and makes for the perfect 5pm meal. The goodness of fresh methi leaves combined with some mild spices makes it all the more worthwhile. It is a great option to feed the kids with methi as it tastes bitter otherwise. The green leafy vegetable brings in its wealth of nutritive properties, in the yummiest way possible. The tempering of curry leaves and sesame seeds enhance its taste to a great degree.





The recipe video on NDTV Food YouTube channel will let you make this Gujarati delicacy with ease. This recipe uses besan and atta (whole wheat flour) as well to knead dough which adds fresh methi leaves and some common spices. You just have to make dumplings out of the dough and steam them for 15-20 minutes. Lastly, prepare tempering of hing, curry leaves, sesame seeds and mix with the dumplings. The methi ka muthia snack goes best with green chutney or sweet chutney.

Watch recipe video of methi ka muthia here:





