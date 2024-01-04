A happy tummy evolves into a happy life. That's the renowned saying, right? When it comes to food, we often ignore the ingredients but never compromise on the taste. It's okay to do so when we are young, but these little neglections can cost our good health as we age. This is why several people have switched to seed oils to support their digestive systems in the long run. Seed oils, mustard oil being the most popular example, can contribute to a healthy gut because of their nutritional content. So, if you are looking for a healthy seed oil, which will ensure a happy gut, read on to learn more about what's out there other than mustard oil.





Also Read: Here's The Surprising Link Between Your Gut And Immunity, And How To Keep Both Healthy

Chia seed oil has several health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Seed Oils For A Healthy Gut

1. Chia Seed Oil

Yes, the small black seeds that are often included in popular desserts like faludas and fruit cocktail parfaits have immense health benefits, especially the ones related to your digestive system. Chia seed oil is packed with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that act as anti-inflammatory and support digestive well-being. Chia seeds are high in fibre content which promotes bowel movement and keeps your tummy happy.

2. Sunflower Seed Oil

As tasty as they are, sunflower seeds produce oil that contributes to a healthy gut. Sunflower seed oil is rich in Vitamin E and omega-6 fatty acids that shield the gut from oxidative stress and may help in reducing inflammation in your digestive system. Aside from aiding your gut, this oil is also beneficial for your other organs. Sunflower seed oil has phytosterols and linoleic acid which may potentially help in lowering stress, anxiety, and depression.

3. Flaxseed Oil

An excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), flaxseed oil makes for a great gut-friendly seed oil. This oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acid that promotes digestive health, and regular bowel movement and reduces inflammation. The anti-inflammatory properties in this oil help support a healthy balanced gut environment. As per Mayo Clinic, some people also use flaxseed oil to reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Flaxseed oil promotes digestive health and regular bowel movement.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkin seed oil is another gut-friendly option that boasts a rich, anti-oxidant profile. This seed oil is packed with Vitamin E and carotenoids which can shield your gut from oxidative damage. Pumpkin seed oil is packed with soluble fibre and magnesium which can help promote good digestive health. Fibers play an important role in digestion and bowel movement.

5. Sesame Seed Oil

Known for its nutty flavour, Sesame seed oil is amazing for your gut health. It is packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract. This seed oil also has a balanced proportion of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids. Sesame seed oil contains lignans, which fosters the growth of good gut bacteria.





Have you tried these seed oils before? Let us know in the comments below.





Also Read: 7 Food Tips That May Help You Keep Your Digestive System Healthy