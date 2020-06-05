Here's The Surprising Link Between Your Gut And Immunity, And How To Keep Both Healthy

Highlights Gut health and immunity are inextricably linked together

There are foods that can harm your gut health

There are a number of foods to boost good bacteria in your gut

Boosting immunity has come to the forefront of all food-related concerns with the ongoing global pandemic. But did you know that the immune system is actually a part of a healthy gut? About 70% of the immune system is housed within the gut wall, as per the experts. This makes a healthy digestive system essential when it comes to boosting immunity. Countless studies have shown that gut bacteria and microbiome present within the gut can affect our susceptibility to disease, and thus keeping our gut healthy is of utmost important.





The path to maintaining a healthy gut is easier than you think. The idea is to keep a delicate balance between the essential bacteria to improve immunity. The gut bacteria are formed as a direct result of what we eat in our daily diet, which can be both beneficial and harmful. There are a number of foods that are good for the gut, and a number of others which can harm the fragile gut bacteria. For instance, refined foods and fried foods can destabilise this balance. Similarly, spirits such as gin decrease the number of digestive bacteria in the system.





Eating junk food can harm the gut bacteria.

There are other foods that can be chosen for a healthy gut, including fresh fruits, vegetables and beans which are all enriched with fibre. Fermented food is also a good way to promote good bacteria as part of the digestive system. Probiotic food also helps in the growth of friendly bacteria within the gut. Experts recommend eating food rich in polyphenols, such as cloves, cocoa powder, berries, nuts and soy. It is recommended to add a probiotic supplement to your daily regime to help bolster the microbiome. This will help keep the gut in the best possible condition, while aiding in the boost to your immunity as well.







