Diwali Detox 2020: The Ultimate 10 Day Reboot And Detox Diet Plan Before Diwali

Navratri 2020 is over and Diwali 2020 preparations have begun in full swing. And with the biggest festival of the year just around the corner, we all want to look and feel our best. But after a fortnight of bingeing and weight-loss promises broken, how do we get there? Well, you must have heard about the dos and don'ts for a healthy lifestyle and these automatically mean a glowing you inside-out; so let's start the journey over the next 10 days to look and feel amazing this festive season with a detox and reboot plan that would fit most of us. A detox diet plan would generally involve a routine that helps you reset your system to pre-binge days. What we are trying to achieve here is a flushing out of all the toxins accumulated recently which would also help in you feeling fresh and invigorated. After all, not only do you want to look your best around the busy holiday season, you also want to feel fresh and energetic as you go from one party to another. So here we are, a 10-day tailor-made detox plan to help you feel fresh before Diwali 2020.
This year Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November 2020.
Over the next 10 days, you will eat only fresh food made with fresh ingredients so all the ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook food goes out. Sugar and table salt will not be used nor will you use any refined cereals like white flour. White rice and breads and pasta made from white flour are to be avoided. Processed foods like jams, bakery products including biscuits, cakes, mathhi, margarine and peanut butter will not be part of the plan. Last, but not the least, beverages like coffee, tea, alcohol, flavoured drinks and soft drinks will all need to disappear from your fridge.
Sprouted whole grains, sprouted moong and legumes are easily done. All fresh vegetables, including potatoes and fruits, will be part of our diet. Stock up on almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, sesame and flax seeds. Also get used to consuming healthier whole grains like barley, oats, buckwheat, brown rice and other millets. Dried Fruits are also allowed. Sea salt or sendha namak will be a good change as will honey and gur be for salt and sugar respectively. Tofu, soy milk, goat cheese and fresh cheese to replace normal paneer and cheese. If you can replace regular dairy milk with fresh milk from an organic farm it would be amazing. Tea and coffee would be replaced by herbal teas/ green tea without milk and sugar.
I have divided the plan into two weeks. Week 1 is strict and I would urge you to stick to it as much as possible. This is the tougher week, but also the one that will maximise the benefits of this detox plan. During Week 2, you can re-introduce some of your favourites back into your eating routine.
I have also given you a 2-day eating plan before the start of Week 1, this would help you ease into the 2-week diet. The idea is to not shock your system and increase your chances of completing the plan! Let's do it then!
Only fruits. Let the body rest and get started on this 10-day detox. Flavour your fruits with sendha namak, roasted and ground cumin and lemon juice for a chaat. Eat as much as you wish.
Start the day with a medium boiled potato and a tablespoon of butter. Spend the day eating only vegetables cooked with less oil and lots of fresh spices like ginger, garlic and tomatoes. Fresh vegetable juices or soups can also be a meal, just make sure you blend and not sieve.
Now, that we have had a break from normal, let's eat FOOD for the next two weeks.
Each day you will eat three meals at the same time daily and one snack. The last meal will be over by 9 pm. Each day you will consume 35ml/kg body weight of water. So, if you are 50 kg then you will drink 50*35= 1.750 ml of water or you can round it off to 2 litres. This will be ideally at room temperature and an in-between meal companion. Portion sizes must be kept to moderate. Use minimum amounts of cooking oil. You can use pure ghee and butter too, but avoid the low-fat versions of butter available in the markets.
You will have to stay away from boiled tea and coffee for these 10 days. It may be tough in the beginning but it would really give your body the head start it needs for the rest of the day. There are many options for you here, pick any - start your day with a green tea, any herbal infusion of your choice, fresh lemon water, kacchi haldi water (soaked overnight), tulsi water (2-minute boil), zeera water (soaked overnight) or methi dana water (soaked overnight).
You must eat within 2 hours of getting up. You could try from a variety of healthy options for breakfast:
Lunch is when our digestion is at its best. The way forward here is to get in as much colour as possible while getting adequate proteins and other nutrients too.
Dinner should be your lightest meal and as early as possible.
Make sure you exercise portion control over dinner too. You may feel like packing in a little extra, but a couple of days of strict control will do you good. Not only will the urge to eat more at night gently pass off, you will also feel fresh the next morning.
On day 8, I suggest you fast for a day. Stick to fresh juices, diluted lassi and coconut water. However, if you are very hungry by dinner time, then pick one of the dinner options from Week 1 and eat in moderation, at least 2-3 hours before bedtime.
This week you follow all the rules but start introducing vegetables and proteins of your choice.
Non-vegetarians can replace the protein with egg, chicken breast or fish. Soy milk can now be replaced with normal skimmed milk, and soy paneer/tofu can give way to regular paneer if you like.
If you feel like a snack at 5 pm, try one of these options but make sure you don't eat more than 20-30 gms. You have worked hard all of last week, don't give up now!
About Rupali DattaRupali Datta is a Clinical Nutritionist and has worked in leading corporate hospitals. She has created and lead teams of professionals to deliver clinical solutions for patients across all medical specialties including critical care. She is a member of the Indian Dietetic Association and Indian Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.