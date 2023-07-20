Leftover food is a common phenomenon in every household, especially when we hardly get time to cook. We tend to prepare food in bulk and store it for later use. To put it simply, leftover food can be a boon in this time-pressed world. But the question here is, are you storing it right? You heard us right. Experts state that if not kept properly, these foods lose their nutritional value and can become harmful after a while. So much so that it may also lead to gut problems, diarrhea, and other related health hazards. Let's find out why leftover food loses its nutritional value and how it can be fixed.

Why Does Leftover Food Lose Its Nutritional Value?

Let's agree, none of us store food in refrigerators immediately after cooking. We first consume a portion, then let the extra food cool down to room temperature, and finally, we keep it in the fridge. Believe it or not, this creates an ideal environment for microorganisms and germs to multiply at a fast pace. Moreover, storing the food for too long worsens the condition, and it ends up losing the essential nutrients. This is why you often find people suffering from bowel issues and indigestion after eating leftover food.

Is It Safe To Eat Leftover Food?

According to Ayurveda, one can make the most of the nutrients in food when it is consumed within three hours of cooking. But that is not a feasible idea during busy workdays. What do you do then? In that case, dietician Simrun Chopra suggests that one must follow some basic rules while handling leftover food to enjoy its nutrients to the fullest. She further took to Instagram to explain it in detail.

3 Tips To Follow To Enjoy The Nutrients In Leftover Food:

1. Store it properly:

It is important to store the food properly to make the most of its nutrients. If not kept properly, it can lead to cross-contamination, which further decays the food before its time. According to USDA, ideally, food should not be stored in the fridge for more than three to four days. Click here to know more about how to store leftover foods to avoid contamination.

2. Do not leave it open:

The idea is to avoid excess moisture as much as possible. If kept open at room temperature, both cooked and uncooked food becomes a breeding ground for germs, making it detrimental to health. According to Simrun Chopra, one must take extra care of food storage during the summers and monsoon season.

3. Avoid reheating multiple times:

You will often find people reheating leftover food time and again. However, this change in temperature washes off all the nutrients from the food. So, you must only reheat as much food as you need and eat it at one go. Click here for some healthy tips on reheating food for safe consumption.

Keep these tips handy and follow them religiously to make leftover food a boon, not a bane, for you. Eat healthy, stay safe!





