Name that one fruit always available in your fruit basket. It has to be a banana! Possibly one of the most popular fruits across the globe, it is affordable, easily accessible, and widely available year-round. And what adds to the popularity is the fact that it is fulfilling and makes for a versatile ingredient in the world of gastronomy. You can have it as a fruit, or a vegetable when raw, brew the peels for a healthy banana tea, and use the stem, flower and leaves for various other culinary purposes. Oh wait, the goodness doesn't end here. Banana has a rich nutrient profile as well. The fruit is enriched with fibre, protein, healthy fats and several essential minerals and vitamins, all of which come together to boost digestion, and metabolism and promote overall nourishment. This is why, you will find people making a banana a part of their regular diet, either in the form of fruit or include it in their shakes, smoothies and more. Now, this brings up the question, what is the best of having the fruit? Fret not, we have found a possible answer for the same.





We recently came across a post on Instagram by nutritionist and macrobiotic coach Dr Shilpa Arora, where she explains if one should have a whole banana or include it in their smoothies for a nutritious meal. Let's get going.

Whole Banana Vs. Banana Smoothie - Which Is Healthier?

We usually make a banana smoothie simply by blending milk and banana. Let's start by saying that both the ingredients in the drink are loaded with health-benefiting properties and make a part of our daily diet. But, Dr Shilpa explains that when it comes to bananas, it is always better to have it as is - in the form of whole fruit. Here's why.





"Fresh banana is a clear winner for me. In fact, I always say, stop throwing your banana in a blender and calling it your weight loss smoothie," she states, explaining that throwing the fruit in a blender breaks down the fibre and increases its glycemic load. On the other hand, if you have the whole fruit, the fibre slows down the insulin spike, therefore relatively keeping your blood sugar in control.





"So if you are given the option to choose between the whole fruit and its blended version, I hope you choose the fruit," the expert concludes.

Now this brings us to the next question - can a banana and milk be taken together in their original forms? Do they make for a wholesome combination? While it has been a popular breakfast choice for many, Ayurveda refers to it as a bad combination or 'Viruddh Aahar'. A banana and milk together generate a toxic substance, creating an imbalance in the body, and further disrupting the intestinal flora, causing congestion, cold, cough, rashes and allergies.





On the other hand, Shilpa Arora explains that a banana with milk can be a great option for bodybuilders and people who wish to gain weight and need energy for high-intensity work. "However, it is not recommended for people with allergies like asthma as it creates mucus which leads to breathing disorders," she adds.





The Bottom Line:

While blending banana and milk should strictly be avoided as per the expert, one can have them separately in one meal, provided it doesn't lead to any further health complications. In fact, considering all the factors, we say that different human bodies function differently and have different nutritional needs. So it is always better to consult an expert for your healthy diet guide to avoid unwanted concerns. Eat mindfully and stay fit!



