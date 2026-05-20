As temperatures rise, gond katira has once again become a summer favourite in many Indian households. From cooling drinks to traditional desserts, this natural gum is often consumed to beat the heat and stay hydrated. But while social media is filled with recipes and wellness claims, experts say timing and quantity matter just as much as the ingredient itself. So, when is the best time to consume gond katira? Nutritionist Leena Mahajan shared important insights on when and who should consume it carefully.





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What Is The Best Time To Have Gond Katira?

According to Leena Mahajan, gond katira is best consumed in the morning on an empty stomach or during mid-morning hours, along with enough fluids. Gond katira is traditionally consumed earlier in the day during summer because it is believed to have cooling properties and may feel heavy if consumed too late or in excess. This could be uncomfortable for people who have a sensitive digestive system.

Mahajan explains that gond katira forms a thick gel-like texture in the stomach. While this is what gives it its cooling effect, it may also slow digestion in some people.

How To Consume Gond Katira Correctly

Leena Mahajan recommends soaking gond katira properly before consuming it.





Here's how she suggests taking it:

Soak 1–2 teaspoons overnight

Consume 1–2 tablespoons of the gel

Always take it with enough fluids

She also cautions against consuming it dry.

Who Should Be Careful While Having Gond Katira?

According to Mahajan, gond katira may not suit everyone equally, especially people with sensitive digestion or certain health concerns.





She suggests being cautious if you:

Experience bloating, IBS or frequent gas

Have low blood pressure

Follow a high-fibre diet already

Have slow digestion or heaviness after meals

Drink very little water during the day

Are recovering from illness or have low appetite

She also notes that some people may feel discomfort if they consume it during periods, as its cooling effect can make





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When Should You Avoid It?





Mahajan advises against having gond katira:

Right before a workout

Immediately after a heavy meal

Alongside medicines

She recommends keeping a gap of at least 2–3 hours between medicines and gond katira.





Gond katira can be a refreshing addition to a summer diet when consumed mindfully. But as Leena Mahajan points out, it is not a one-size-fits-all ingredient. Your digestion, hydration levels and timing play an important role in deciding whether it works well for your body.