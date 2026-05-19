There is something truly comforting about sipping a chilled glass of chaas on a hot summer afternoon in India. Light, refreshing and easy on the stomach, this humble drink has long been a seasonal staple in households across the country. From roadside stalls to home kitchens, its cooling effect and tangy taste make it an instant favourite. But have you ever tried giving this classic a wholesome, protein-rich twist with sattu chaas? This version not only refreshes you but also keeps you full for longer. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday.

What Is Sattu? Benefits, Ingredients And Uses Explained

Sattu is a traditional flour made from roasted Bengal gram (chana), widely consumed in India. It is rich in protein, fibre and essential nutrients, making it highly nutritious. Known for its cooling properties, sattu is often used in drinks like chaas or mixed with water for a quick energy boost. It is also easy to digest and keeps you full for longer.





Also Read: Summer Drink: This Spiced Buttermilk (Chaas) Will Keep You Cool This Season

Why Is Sattu Chaas A Perfect Summer Drink?

Sattu chaas is ideal for summer because it helps cool the body and prevent dehydration. It replenishes lost energy and electrolytes, making it perfect for hot days. The combination of curd and sattu provides both hydration and nourishment. It is also light on the stomach, making it a refreshing and healthy choice.

Can You Drink Sattu Chaas For Weight Loss?

Yes, sattu chaas can support weight loss when consumed in moderation. It is high in protein and fibre, which helps keep you full and reduces unnecessary snacking. The drink is low in calories and aids digestion, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. Avoid adding excess salt or spices to keep it healthy and effective.

How To Make High-Protein Sattu Chaas | Sattu Chaas Recipe

In a mixer jar, add cumin seeds, green chilli, curry leaves, coriander leaves and ginger. Pulse once to crush them lightly. Add curd, water, roasted Bengal gram powder and salt. Blend for a few seconds until the mixture turns smooth and slightly frothy. Adjust the consistency by adding a little more water, and toss in a few ice cubes. Pour the drink into three glasses and garnish with a sprinkle of chopped coriander or a pinch of roasted jeera powder. Serve immediately, well chilled, for the best flavour.

Watch the full recipe video below:



Tips To Make Perfect Sattu Chaas At Home

1. Use Well-Roasted, Fresh Sattu

Always use fresh, good-quality roasted Bengal gram (sattu). Stale sattu can taste dull or slightly bitter. If possible, dry roast it lightly before use to enhance the nutty flavour.

2. Balance The Flavours

The key to great sattu chaas is the right balance of spices and tanginess. Adjust salt, roasted cumin powder and green chilli to taste, and ensure the curd is slightly tangy for a refreshing kick.

3. Get The Perfect Consistency

Sattu can thicken quickly, so add water gradually while blending. Aim for a smooth, light and drinkable consistency - not too thick. Adding a few ice cubes helps keep it chilled and refreshing.





Also Read: How To Make Sattu Powder At Home, And Tips For Proper Storage





Cool, refreshing and packed with protein, this sattu chaas is the perfect summer drink to keep you energised and hydrated.