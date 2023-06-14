We all experience some sort of pain in our bodies on a day-to-day basis. Whether it's an intense toothache, cramps during periods, joint pain, or headaches, they all provide discomfort and sometimes even make it difficult to get through the day. During such times, our normal reflex action is to pop a pill. Sure, it provides us instant relief but we shouldn't become entirely dependent on medications, as they can do more harm than good. So, how do we combat these uneasy pains that we experience in our daily lives? You'll be surprised to know that there are plenty of foods that can help provide relief from different types of pain. They might not provide you with quick relief like medicine, but they certainly make for a healthier and more natural option, which is beneficial in the long run. In this article, we have compiled a list of five such common foods that'll act as natural painkillers and can do wonders for your healing journey.

Here Are 5 Common Foods That Help Fight Pain Naturally:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric (haldi) is considered a 'wonder spice'. Apart from adding that distinct yellow colour to food, it offers many health-benefiting properties. You must've been advised by your elders to use haldi in some way or another whenever you've got an injury. Ever wondered why? It's because this spice has anti-inflammatory properties and works particularly well in relieving joint pain.

2. Ginger

Another common spice that we use on a daily basis is ginger. Just like haldi, it is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and can help provide relief from pain naturally. Ginger has been shown to be effective in curing muscle pain, soreness, and intense headaches. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), ginger also aids in relieving menstrual pain. So, make yourself a cup of ginger tea and say goodbye to pain.

3. Cloves

If you struggle with tooth pain or gum-related issues, then cloves are your saviour! Cloves contain eugenol, an ingredient that naturally helps reduce tooth pain. This is why you'll find cloves as a common ingredient in many toothpastes, too. You can even bite on some cloves to get relief from tooth pain. Trust us, these tiny black-coloured buds will become your go-to during such times.

4. Cherries

Cherries are one of the most loved summer fruits. But were you aware they're also excellent pain relievers? This is because they are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that these fruits are particularly effective in treating muscle-related pain. You can relish them just like that or even make yourself a glass of delicious juice.

5. Peppermint

We all love the refreshing smell of peppermint, don't we? The reason we find it so refreshing is because it has therapeutic properties. Which means it helps calm down our minds and can provide relief from headaches. A great way to benefit from it is by sipping on its tea. Additionally, peppermint can also be great for providing relief from tooth pain and muscle aches.

Now that you know about these natural painkillers, include them in your diet and see the difference for yourself.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.