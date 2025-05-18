If we are being honest, gourds don't usually come in a person's favourite summer foods. While mangoes, melons and refreshing drinks rule most of our diets, our humble, and easily available gourds are usually given a back seat. However, these veggies may not be the most popular, but they are water-rich and cooling, which makes them easy to digest and perfect for your summer health. Gourds have been an important and evergreen part of our Indian cuisine, and honestly, they are a best-kept secret during the heatwave. So, before you roll your eyes, here are 6 types of gourds that deserve some more space on your plate.





Here Are 6 Types Of Gourds That Are A Summer Must-Have

1. Bottle Gourd (Lauki)

Bottle gourd or lauki deserves a lot of love! This water-rich vegetable is light, cooling and super easy on your stomach. You can make it into lauki ki sabzi, lauki chana dal, or even juice it for a morning detox drink, it's perfect to include in your summer diet. Thanks to its nutrients, eating lauki can help prevent heatstroke, support digestion, and keep your hydration levels in check. What's more, you can even add it to your parathas or raita with the spices, and you'll be surprised to see its versatility. Here are some creative ways to add lauki to your diet.

2. Bitter Gourd (Karela)

Yes, it is bitter, but karela is a summer powerhouse. It is packed with antioxidants that can help regulate blood sugar and support liver health. In the heat, our digestion can take a toll, but eating karela can help us keep our gut running smoothly. You can stir-fry it with onions, stuff it with masala or fry it up like crispy chips. Trust us, once you start making karela at home, it'll grow on you! If you are looking for some delicious ways to eat more karela in summer, click here.

3. Ridge Gourd (Turai)

Turai may not look like the fanciest of the vegetables, but it is perfect for summer. It is packed with water and fibre, which makes it super easy to digest. Plus, it cooks in minutes, which is great for summer when you want to spend less time in the kitchen. Turai can be made into sabzis, dals, or even a light curry with tomatoes and garlic. This vegetable is super light on your stomach, so it doesn't feel heavy even after overindulging in mangoes. Try these easy and delicious turai recipes at home.

4. Snake Gourd (Padwal)

Padwal or snake gourd is one of the those vegetables that people forget actually exists. Don't judge by its appearance but this long, snake-like veggie is great for cooking the body from the inside. It helps ease acidity, supports digestion and even hydrates the skin. Cook it with moong dal, or saute it with some coconut for a delicious twist.

5. Ash Gourd (Petha)

This vegetable is a total health hero. Also known as Petha in Hindi, it's deeply cooling and is known for its Ayurvedic remedies to beat the heat and calm the system. You can juice it (yes, you read that right), cook it into a light sabzi, or even add it to your vegetable soups. If you haven't tried ash gourd before, think of it as a sign from the universe to do it. Don't forget to try these delicious ash gourd recipes from South India.

6. Ivy Gourd (Tinda)

Tiny and packed with nutrition, Ivy gourd or tinda is a common vegetable found in Indian homes. It's high in nutrition, low in calories, and very summer-friendly! It's quick to cook, doesn't turn mushy easily, and works perfectly with simple masalas. Moreover, ivy gourd helps in keeping blood sugar levels stable and supports healthy digestion. You can stir-fry it with sesame seeds or add it to your spicy curries, you can make several recipes from this humble summer special gourd. These delicious ivy gourd recipes from South India are a must-have.





Try these delicious gourd recipes in summer and let us know which ones you like!