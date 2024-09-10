Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is something a lot of people who menstruate deal with across the globe. It comes with a range of symptoms – from irregular periods to hormonal imbalances. And when it comes to managing these symptoms, many people choose to make dietary changes to handle them. But here's the tricky part – although there is a lot of helpful advice out there, several myths pop up too. Have you ever heard people suggesting that dairy should be completely avoided if you have PCOS? If yes, then this article is for you. Have you ever wondered if it's true? If you have this and other questions in mind, then let's dive in to know if dairy affects your PCOS condition or not.





Also Read: PCOS Diet: 5 Herbs And Spices That May Naturally Ease PCOS Symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock



What Is PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS is a common hormonal disorder which affects people who menstruate in their childbearing years. People with PCOS may not ovulate, have an increased level of androgens (male hormones), or even have small cysts on the ovaries. Some of the common symptoms of PCOS are irregular periods, facial hair, weight gain, acne, oily skin, etc.

How Is PCOS Linked To Diet?

As per a 2023 review published in Cureus, high-carbohydrate, high-fat diets, low-fibre diets, high glycemic index and glycemic load, and Western diets have been associated with a higher risk of PCOS. Several medical articles and studies also mention that some strategies – like an anti-inflammatory diet – may help tackle PCOS symptoms in people who menstruate.

Photo Credit: iStock

Should You Avoid Consuming Dairy While Dealing With PCOS?

There is no scientific evidence. According to nutritionist Amita Gadre, no research backs the claims that dairy is directly related to PCOS or its inflammation. However, an important point to remember is that your total fat intake should be within the limits and you aren't consuming too much saturated fats.





Moreover, some people are lactose intolerant. So, in that case, if you are consuming milk or milk products, it can lead to further indigestion making your overall health more difficult to support.

What If You Aren't Lactose Intolerant?

As per the expert, lactose intolerance is the only reason why you could be avoiding dairy. However, if you don't have lactose intolerance, nutritionist Gadre said that you can consume yoghurt (dahi) and buttermilk (lassi) which are good sources of protein and helps in reducing inflammation.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: What To Eat For PCOS: 5 Quick And Easy Diet Tips Shared By Expert





While this advice may help you clear your doubts, before making any changes in your diet, always consult your doctor. If you are looking for 5 herbal drinks to help manage PCOS naturally, click here.