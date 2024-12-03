For many of us, eating high-calorie foods can lead to feelings of extreme guilt. We may have thoroughly enjoyed that slice of cake or pizza, but find ourselves questioning our decision right after. Sounds relatable, doesn't it? And if you do so while on a weight-loss diet, the feeling of guilt is even more intense. While it's natural to feel this way, you need not stress about it excessively or think you've derailed from your weight-loss journey. Remember, it's just one meal! If you often feel guilty after eating a high-calorie meal, it's time to stop. Recently, nutritionist Ridhima Batra took to her Instagram to share six ways you can recover after eating a high-calorie meal.

Here Are 6 Things You Must Do After Having A High-Calorie Meal:

1. Hydrate Well

We all know how essential it is to hydrate well. After having a high-calorie meal, water can be your best friend. What makes it so great? The nutritionist explains that water helps flush out excess sodium from the body and reduces water retention. She recommends starting your day with at least 500 ml of water.

2. Have High-Fibre Foods

Consuming high-fibre foods can also help speed up your recovery. Ridhima says, "Fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels, supports digestion, and even reduces inflammation." So, go ahead and incorporate fibre-rich foods, such as green leafy veggies and flaxseeds, into your diet. Aim for 25-30 grams of fibre per day.

3. Have Lean Protein

You must also include a sufficient amount of lean proteins in your diet. Tofu, paneer, and legumes are all great options. She explains that lean proteins aid in stabilising blood sugar levels and also keep you full for a longer period of time. Wondering how much lean protein is required by your body? Batra suggests having about 0.8-1g of protein per kilogram of body weight.

4. Do Gentle Movements

It's not just the food; doing some sort of gentle movement is also important. Doing functional training or meditation can aid in digestion and make you feel lighter on the stomach. Moreover, it also keeps your cortisol levels in check, ensuring you stay in a positive mood. Ridhima shares that elevated cortisol levels can signal your body to store more fat.

5. Do Not Skip Meals

This is the most common mistake many of us make after eating high-calorie foods. However, skipping meals can do more harm than good to your body. She explains that skipping meals can slow down your metabolism and lead to hormonal imbalances. Plus, it can also cause you to binge-eat afterward. Instead, you must stick to consuming balanced meals.

6. Practice Self-Care

Lastly, do not forget to practice self-care. Remember that consuming high-calorie foods occasionally is alright and will not hamper your weight-loss goals. You must avoid stressing over just one meal, as this can also increase your cortisol levels. So, take a deep breath and focus on everyday progress rather than perfection.

Now that you know these points, keep them in mind the next time you feel guilty after eating high-calorie foods.